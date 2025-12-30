From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

A touching story has emerged as a New Year gift to the online community, featuring a resilient couple, two cats, and handmade keychains priced at just 20 baht. What started as a quiet struggle to make a living has transformed into a wave of generosity, thanks to the power of social media.

TikTok user @axmmmm.k ignited the wave of support by sharing a video of a man and a woman sitting in front of a convenience store at PTT Station (R.21) in Chon Buri. The couple sat quietly, selling handmade octopus keychains crafted from velvet wire.

Passersby noted their polite demeanor and soft-spoken sales approach. Beside them sat two cats: one diligently ‘helping’ to watch the shop, the other sleeping soundly on the man’s lap. Despite the cuteness and the affordable 20 baht price tag, few people seemed to notice them initially.

The video quickly went viral, drawing praise from netizens who admired the couple’s fighting spirit. Viewers expressed empathy for their honest struggle with a clear determination to work rather than beg.

The presence of the two well-cared-for cats stole the show. Comments poured in from people wanting to support the couple with purchases or donations for cat food.

  • Business Support: A hotel owner contacted the video creator, requesting to place a bulk order of keychains to give as welcome gifts for hotel guests.
  • Material Support: A shop selling velvet wire (the material used for the keychains) offered to ship free supplies to the couple to reduce their costs.
  • Volunteer Logistics: Many locals offered to act as intermediaries to buy and ship the items to those unable to visit the gas station personally.

On Sunday, December 28, the TikTok user returned to the gas station. She brought 1,000 baht from a donor, 500 baht to buy out the remaining stock and 500 baht specifically for cat food.

The couple reacted with visible shock and delight. They revealed that people had been coming by to support them all day, buying out their stock before the TikTok user even arrived.

The man shared a glimpse of their difficult past, mentioning that other venues had chased them away. However, the owner of this specific gas station showed kindness, allowing them a space to earn a living.

This story stands as a testament to the kindness of Thai people who are always ready to support those who refuse to give up, serving as a powerful inspiration for anyone facing difficult times, as reported by Kapook.

