Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

Key insights from the news Copy A 23-year-old Thai woman reported being raped by a naval officer after a night out with friends in Chon Buri, where she was misled into a mini truck instead of being taken home.

The assault occurred at a naval welfare accommodation, where the woman stated she was unable to resist and did not give consent.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly drove the victim around before abandoning her naked on the truck, leading her to file a complaint with the police.

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed the suspect's identity as a naval officer and pledged a thorough investigation, but the victim later withdrew her complaint after receiving 180,000 baht in compensation.

A naval officer paid 180,000 baht to a Thai woman after he raped her and allegedly left her naked on the trunk of his mini bus while driving her home along a road in Chon Buri.

The 23 year old Thai woman filed a complaint with Sattahip Police Station today, December 30. She told police that she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified Thai man in the early hours of Sunday, December 28. The victim said she only knew that the suspect was a naval officer.

According to the woman, she and two female friends went out drinking at an entertainment venue at around 10pm on Sunday. Later in the night, two Thai men joined their table, introducing themselves as sailors and claiming they knew one of her close friends.

When she decided to leave the venue, another man approached her and offered to take her home. Believing he was a friend of the two sailors, she agreed.

However, the woman later realised she was not being taken to her accommodation. Instead, the man drove her to a naval welfare accommodation. She said the suspect tried to take her to his room, but she resisted.

The woman told police she was unable to escape and was raped on the back of a mini truck parked at the welfare accommodation. She stressed that she did not give consent and was not in a condition to defend herself at the time.

After the assault, the suspect allegedly drove her around five to six kilometres to the entrance of her accommodation and left her there before fleeing.

The Facebook news page กระแสข่าว (News Stream) later reported that the woman was left lying naked on the back of the mini truck while the suspect drove along a road in Chon Buri.

Following the report, Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Parat Rattanachaiphan confirmed that the suspect is a naval officer. However, his identity has not been disclosed to the public.

Parat said the Royal Thai Navy would conduct a full investigation into the case and ensure the suspect faces legal consequences if found guilty. He stressed that the navy would not protect the suspect or provide any assistance or special treatment, despite his official status.

Matichon later reported that the victim withdrew her complaint after the suspect agreed to pay 180,000 baht in compensation.