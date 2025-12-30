Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 4:08 PM
67 2 minutes read
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

Key insights from the news

  • A 23-year-old Thai woman reported being raped by a naval officer after a night out with friends in Chon Buri, where she was misled into a mini truck instead of being taken home.
  • The assault occurred at a naval welfare accommodation, where the woman stated she was unable to resist and did not give consent.
  • After the incident, the suspect allegedly drove the victim around before abandoning her naked on the truck, leading her to file a complaint with the police.
  • The Royal Thai Navy confirmed the suspect's identity as a naval officer and pledged a thorough investigation, but the victim later withdrew her complaint after receiving 180,000 baht in compensation.

A naval officer paid 180,000 baht to a Thai woman after he raped her and allegedly left her naked on the trunk of his mini bus while driving her home along a road in Chon Buri.

The 23 year old Thai woman filed a complaint with Sattahip Police Station today, December 30. She told police that she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified Thai man in the early hours of Sunday, December 28. The victim said she only knew that the suspect was a naval officer.

According to the woman, she and two female friends went out drinking at an entertainment venue at around 10pm on Sunday. Later in the night, two Thai men joined their table, introducing themselves as sailors and claiming they knew one of her close friends.

When she decided to leave the venue, another man approached her and offered to take her home. Believing he was a friend of the two sailors, she agreed.

However, the woman later realised she was not being taken to her accommodation. Instead, the man drove her to a naval welfare accommodation. She said the suspect tried to take her to his room, but she resisted.

Thai woman raped and left naked on trunk of car in Chon Buri
Photo via Matichon

The woman told police she was unable to escape and was raped on the back of a mini truck parked at the welfare accommodation. She stressed that she did not give consent and was not in a condition to defend herself at the time.

After the assault, the suspect allegedly drove her around five to six kilometres to the entrance of her accommodation and left her there before fleeing.

Related Articles

The Facebook news page กระแสข่าว (News Stream) later reported that the woman was left lying naked on the back of the mini truck while the suspect drove along a road in Chon Buri.

Thai naval officer paid compensation for rape victim
Photo via Matichon

Following the report, Royal Thai Navy spokesperson Parat Rattanachaiphan confirmed that the suspect is a naval officer. However, his identity has not been disclosed to the public.

Parat said the Royal Thai Navy would conduct a full investigation into the case and ensure the suspect faces legal consequences if found guilty. He stressed that the navy would not protect the suspect or provide any assistance or special treatment, despite his official status.

Matichon later reported that the victim withdrew her complaint after the suspect agreed to pay 180,000 baht in compensation.

Thai naval officer rapes woman on truck of mini bus
Photo via Naewna
Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on the Naval Officer Incident
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What amount did the naval officer pay to the Thai woman after the incident?
  2. 2. Where did the assault take place?
  3. 3. On what date did the woman file her complaint with the police?
  4. 4. How did the woman initially come into contact with the naval officer?
  5. 5. What did the woman do when the suspect tried to take her to his room?
  6. 6. How far did the suspect drive the woman before leaving her at her accommodation?
  7. 7. What did the Royal Thai Navy spokesperson confirm about the suspect?
  8. 8. What was the woman's condition during the assault according to her statement?
  9. 9. What action did the victim take after receiving compensation from the suspect?
  10. 10. What did the Royal Thai Navy pledge regarding the investigation?

Latest Thailand News
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

2 seconds ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

5 minutes ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

45 minutes ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

58 minutes ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

2 hours ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

2 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

2 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

3 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

4 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

4 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

5 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

5 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

5 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

6 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

6 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

7 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

23 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

1 day ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

1 day ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

1 day ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

1 day ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 4:08 PM
67 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.