PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

Critics say comments could undermine journalistic integrity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 5:05 PM
65 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Thananon Niramit Instagram

An opposition MP criticised the prime minister’s wife after a comment made to reporters during a press encounter at an airport following his overseas trip.

The incident followed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s return from Malaysia earlier this week. Upon arrival at Wing 6 of Don Mueang Airport, Anutin faced a barrage of questions from reporters regarding remarks he made that appeared to admit Thai citizens had encroached on Cambodian soil.

Clarifying his statement, the PM said he was referring to disputed border zones between Thailand and Cambodia and that both nations must respect existing agreements.

“I apologise if my earlier comment caused any confusion,” he told the press before fielding further questions on key trade agreements signed with the United States, including Thailand’s reported plan to purchase 80 aircraft worth US$18.8 billion (686.2 billion Thai baht).

Journalists also pressed the premier on fresh allegations that a coalition MP had received payments from scam networks. Anutin ended the impromptu press session shortly afterwards, citing a tight schedule.

But just moments later, his wife, Thananon Niramit, made an unexpected appearance that added fuel to the media firestorm.

Greeting reporters with a polite wai and a smile, she said, “Why are you so mean to the prime minister? Next time I will remember… This is too much,” before walking into the terminal.

Her brief comment, though seemingly light-hearted, drew sharp criticism from opposition MP Pukkamon Nunarnan of the People’s Party.

“She may have smiled, but her words carried the weight of intimidation. Even in jest, her tone suggested that journalists would be remembered for asking difficult questions.”

The MP said that reporters have a duty to seek the truth in the public interest and should never be undermined for holding leaders accountable, reported Bangkok Post.

She argued that if the prime minister had concerns about the media’s conduct, he should have addressed them directly, rather than leaving it to his spouse.

“It would have been more appropriate for the prime minister’s wife to greet the press and move on.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.