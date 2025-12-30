FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided an illegal manufacturing facility today, December 30, after consumers reported the resurgence of a banned herbal tonic known as ‘Old Man Forgets Walking Stick’ (Kon Tao Leum Mai Tao).

Officials warned that the counterfeit product contains dangerous chemicals and undeclared modern drugs, posing a severe health risk to consumers.

The investigation began after the FDA received complaints regarding the sale of ‘Elemental Tonic: Old Man Forgets Walking Stick (Cobra Holding Brand).’ Official records indicate that the manufacturer cancelled the product’s registration and ceased production in 2003.

Despite this, the tonic recently reappeared on store shelves throughout Chiang Rai and Phayao provinces, prompting the Phayao Provincial Public Health Office to launch an immediate probe.

Authorities tracked the product to a facility located at 176/2 Pratu Chai Road, Wiang Subdistrict, Mueang Phayao District. During the raid, officers discovered a full-scale illegal production line, including raw materials, manufacturing equipment, packaging, and a large quantity of labels for traditional medicines.

Officials confirmed that the facility operated without a license. Producing and selling fake herbal products violates Section 58 (1) of the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019). Offenders face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to one million baht.

The Phayao Provincial Public Health Office has initiated legal proceedings against the perpetrators. The FDA issued an urgent warning advising the public to avoid purchasing this product.

In recent news, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau and the FDA raided an illegal Hong Thai herbal factory during October 2025, seizing more than 2.3 million items after contamination was detected in popular inhaler products. Authorities said the company produced goods at unauthorised sites, while the founder later claimed the location was used only for labelling and packing, not manufacturing.

Analysis revealed that the fake herbal tonic contains mixtures of modern pharmaceutical drugs and chemical substances, making it highly unsafe for consumption, according to FDA Thai.

Consumers who suspect unsafe health products can file complaints via the FDA Hotline at 1556, Line application @FDAThai, Facebook page: FDAThai, or email 1556@fda.moph.go.th.