Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 3:14 PM
90 2 minutes read
Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @jinnieyy and Facebook/ Dome Pakorn Lam

Key insights from the news

  • Thai actor Pakorn Lam, known as Dome, is being sued for sexual harassment after commenting on a photo of Yossuda 'Jinny' Leelapanyalert, daughter of politician Sudarat Keyuraphan, marking the first case under Thailand's new sex crime laws.
  • The controversy began when social media influencer Viravat 'Dew' Walaisathian praised Jinny's appearance, leading Dome to comment that her picture 'turns him on,' which drew significant backlash online.
  • Dome initially denied responsibility for the comment, attributing it to one of the seven administrators managing his Facebook account, but later admitted to posting it himself, citing alcohol as a factor.
  • Thailand's revised sexual harassment law, effective December 30, classifies verbal and online remarks as offenses, with penalties including up to five years in prison and fines, making Dome the first to face legal action under these provisions.

Thai actor and singer Pakorn Lam, better known as Dome, is facing a lawsuit after his sexual harassing comment under the picture of the daughter of a leading Thai politician, making the case the first legal action brought under Thailand’s newly enforced sex crime laws.

The victim is Yossuda “Jinny” Leelapanyalert, the daughter of prominent female politician Sudarat Keyuraphan. Jinny recently drew public attention after appearing at campaign events to support her mother and the Thai Sang Thai Party ahead of the General Election scheduled for February next year.

Although Jinny is not an election candidate herself, she attracts interest from the public, both over speculation about her future political career and over her appearance and public presence.

The controversy began after social media influencer Viravat “Dew” Walaisathian, shared a portrait of Jinny on his personal Facebook account, praising her appearance. The post received more than 15,000 reactions and over 630 comments.

Among the commenters was Dome, who wrote that Jinny’s picture “turns him on.” The comment quickly sparked backlash online, with many users accusing the celebrity of sexual harassment and criticising him for setting a poor example as a public figure.

politician daughter sues actor for sexual harassment
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Dome later deleted the comment and issued a public apology. Initially, he denied posting the comment himself, claiming that his official Facebook account was managed by seven administrators. He said he would investigate who was responsible and take action against them.

Despite his explanation, a representative of the Thai Sang Thai Party announced that legal action would be taken against Dome over the comment, regardless of his denial.

Related Articles

The actor later released a video statement in which he admitted responsibility. After speaking with all seven administrators, Dome said “he believed he had posted the comment himself”.

Jinny Yossuda Leelapanyalert daughter of Thai politician Sudarat
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคไทยสร้างไทย

He claimed his actions were reckless and influenced by alcohol, explaining that he had been drinking with friends on the day the comment was made. Dome added that he often commented on photos shared by Dew and said he did not know Jinny, nor follow Thai politics closely.

Dome said he initially assumed one of the administrators was responsible because he normally respects women. He apologised to Jinny and to her mother for the incident.

Both Jinny and Sudarat later posted statements on social media condemning Dome’s actions and confirming they would proceed with legal action.

Thai actor Dome Pakorn Lam
Photo via Facebook/ Dome Pakorn Lam

Thailand’s revised sexual harassment law came into effect today, December 30. Under the new legislation, sexual harassment does not require physical contact. Verbal remarks, gestures, stalking, and sexually suggestive comments made online are now classified as offences.

The updated law also increases penalties, with offenders facing up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

As the law took effect today, Dome becomes the first person to face legal action under the new provisions.

Latest Thailand News
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

26 seconds ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

14 minutes ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

53 minutes ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

2 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

2 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

2 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

4 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

4 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

4 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

4 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

5 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

5 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

5 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

6 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

23 hours ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

24 hours ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

1 day ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

1 day ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

1 day ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

1 day ago
Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

1 day ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested in drug money laundering probe, denies involvement

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 3:14 PM
90 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.