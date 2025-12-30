Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

Key insights from the news Copy Thai actor Pakorn Lam, known as Dome, is being sued for sexual harassment after commenting on a photo of Yossuda 'Jinny' Leelapanyalert, daughter of politician Sudarat Keyuraphan, marking the first case under Thailand's new sex crime laws.

Thai actor and singer Pakorn Lam, better known as Dome, is facing a lawsuit after his sexual harassing comment under the picture of the daughter of a leading Thai politician, making the case the first legal action brought under Thailand’s newly enforced sex crime laws.

The victim is Yossuda “Jinny” Leelapanyalert, the daughter of prominent female politician Sudarat Keyuraphan. Jinny recently drew public attention after appearing at campaign events to support her mother and the Thai Sang Thai Party ahead of the General Election scheduled for February next year.

Although Jinny is not an election candidate herself, she attracts interest from the public, both over speculation about her future political career and over her appearance and public presence.

The controversy began after social media influencer Viravat “Dew” Walaisathian, shared a portrait of Jinny on his personal Facebook account, praising her appearance. The post received more than 15,000 reactions and over 630 comments.

Among the commenters was Dome, who wrote that Jinny’s picture “turns him on.” The comment quickly sparked backlash online, with many users accusing the celebrity of sexual harassment and criticising him for setting a poor example as a public figure.

Dome later deleted the comment and issued a public apology. Initially, he denied posting the comment himself, claiming that his official Facebook account was managed by seven administrators. He said he would investigate who was responsible and take action against them.

Despite his explanation, a representative of the Thai Sang Thai Party announced that legal action would be taken against Dome over the comment, regardless of his denial.

The actor later released a video statement in which he admitted responsibility. After speaking with all seven administrators, Dome said “he believed he had posted the comment himself”.

He claimed his actions were reckless and influenced by alcohol, explaining that he had been drinking with friends on the day the comment was made. Dome added that he often commented on photos shared by Dew and said he did not know Jinny, nor follow Thai politics closely.

Dome said he initially assumed one of the administrators was responsible because he normally respects women. He apologised to Jinny and to her mother for the incident.

Both Jinny and Sudarat later posted statements on social media condemning Dome’s actions and confirming they would proceed with legal action.

Thailand’s revised sexual harassment law came into effect today, December 30. Under the new legislation, sexual harassment does not require physical contact. Verbal remarks, gestures, stalking, and sexually suggestive comments made online are now classified as offences.

The updated law also increases penalties, with offenders facing up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

As the law took effect today, Dome becomes the first person to face legal action under the new provisions.

