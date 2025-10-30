12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

Hidden network of unlicensed workers and foreign operators uncovered

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 5:41 PM
82 1 minute read
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested 12 Thai and foreign nationals for illegally running hotels and working without permits on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Koh Phangan District Chief, Suriya Bunpan, led a joint operation with Immigration Police and Tourist Police to raid two hostels on the island after receiving a report about illegal activities involving foreigners.

The first raid took place at The 10 Club Hostel, where officers arrested nine suspects, including a 34 year old Thai woman named Kittiporn and a 37 year old Spanish man named Samuel.

The pair were accused of operating a hotel business without permission and hiring foreigners to work without valid work permits. They also allegedly failed to notify the registrar within 15 days about details of their foreign employees, such as the employer’s name, workplace, and job description.

Six other foreigners were apprehended at the hostel, including two Spanish and four Myanmar nationals. These foreign suspects held work permits but reportedly violated the conditions of their employment in Thailand.

Foreigners arrested at Koh Pha Ngan hotels
Photo via DailyNews

They were charged with working beyond their legal rights and failing to report their employment details to the authorities within the required time frame.

Another raid was carried out at Kiko Hostel, where three more suspects were arrested. The group included a 31 year old Thai man, Pakorn, who was accused of running an unlicensed hotel and hiring foreigners without work permits. Two other suspects, from Argentina and Poland, were charged with working without valid permits.

Related Articles

All 12 suspects were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for legal proceedings. The task force is continuing its investigation to identify other foreign-owned businesses operating illegally on the island.

Foreign owned hotels raided on Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via DailyNews

In a similar case, Bangkok police arrested two Chinese nationals for illegally operating a hostel in the Din Daeng area. The pair were also found distributing food supplements and Viagra without a permit.

Meanwhile, four more foreign suspects were arrested in Phuket for running restricted businesses in violation of the Foreign Business Act, including a motorcycle rental shop, a travel agency, a barber shop, and several restaurants.

Latest Thailand News
Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

59 seconds ago
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

14 minutes ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok

15 minutes ago
Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam

44 minutes ago
PM Anutin&#8217;s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video) | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

50 minutes ago
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

1 hour ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

2 hours ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

3 hours ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

3 hours ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

3 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

3 hours ago
Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 6 walks 600 kilometres to pay tribute to Queen Mother Sirikit

3 hours ago
74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

74 year old tuk tuk driver swings knife at official’s pickup in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai MP blasted for wearing pink to mourning Parliament session

4 hours ago
Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Taiwanese men caught with ketamine, gas stash in Pattaya raid

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested at airport for house robbery spree in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin pushes China on rice deal at high-stakes APEC summit

6 hours ago
Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building

7 hours ago
Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment

7 hours ago
Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm | Thaiger Politics News

Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm

7 hours ago
Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Nigerian man tries to swallow cocaine during his arrest in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya shrine sparks lottery frenzy after string of jackpot wins

7 hours ago
Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8

8 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2025, 5:41 PM
82 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.