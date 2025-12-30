2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 11:48 AM
187 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรฉลอง จว.ภูเก็ต Chalong Police Station

Key insights from the news

  • Two Thai men, Pariphat and Suriya, were arrested in Phuket for impersonating police officers and extorting foreigners through a fake donation campaign for military personnel at the Thailand–Cambodia border.
  • The suspects targeted foreign residents and tourists in the Rawai area, demanding fixed donations starting at 5,000 baht, with CCTV footage showing them approaching a German family.
  • Both men face charges of fraud by impersonation, which could result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, according to Section 342 of the Criminal Code.
  • Chalong police emphasized their 'No Gift Policy,' stating that officers do not accept donations or benefits, aligning with regulations from the Royal Thai Police.

Police arrested two Thai men for allegedly posing as police and extorting foreigners in Phuket through a fake donation campaign claiming to support police and soldiers stationed at the Thailand–Cambodia border.

Officers from Chalong Police Station announced the arrests on their official Facebook page yesterday, December 29. The suspects, identified as Pariphat and Suriya, targeted foreign residents and tourists in the Rawai area.

According to police, the two men approached several properties where foreigners were staying and demanded money under the guise of collecting donations for police and military personnel at the border.

Police shared CCTV footage from a house where one of the victims, a German family, was staying. The video shows the suspects arriving at the property in a white SUV before greeting the German nationals.

In the footage, one of the men introduced himself as a senior police officer, referring to himself as a “big boss.”

Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรฉลอง จว.ภูเก็ต Chalong Police Station

The suspects then invited the German tourists to make a donation for police and soldiers. However, police said the amount was not voluntary, with the suspects setting a fixed starting figure of 5,000 baht.

It remains unclear whether the German family handed over any money. Police also did not disclose how much money was extorted in total or how many foreign victims were targeted by the suspects.

Investigators said the two men repeated the same tactic at other homes in the Rawai area, tricking foreign residents into paying money through the counterfeit donation campaign.

Both suspects were charged with committing fraud by impersonating another person. Under Section 342 of the Criminal Code, the offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Phuket men extort foreigners
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรฉลอง จว.ภูเก็ต Chalong Police Station

Chalong police also reiterated their strict adherence to the “No Gift Policy,” stressing that police officers do not accept gifts or benefits of any kind, and do not solicit or receive personal gain while performing their duties. The policy is in line with regulations set by the Royal Thai Police.

In a similar case reported earlier this year, a Thai man was arrested in April at Asiatique The Riverfront after posing as a police officer and extorting money from migrant workers and their employers.

The suspect allegedly threatened victims with deportation or legal charges for illegal employment and illegal work if they refused to pay him.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.