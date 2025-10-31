Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

Officials urge caution over festive activities near flight paths

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 31, 2025, 11:21 AM
77 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook

With the Loy Krathong Festival just days away, Suvarnabhumi Airport has issued a firm warning: no sky lanterns, fireworks, balloons, sparklers, or laser beams near the airport, or risk jeopardising aviation safety.

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is calling on government agencies, businesses, and residents in surrounding areas to refrain from festive activities that could pose dangers to aircraft operations on November 5.

“While we respect Thai traditions, safety must come first. Objects released into the sky near flight paths can cause serious hazards to aviation.”

Sky lanterns, balloons, and fireworks, often released in celebration during Loy Krathong, can drift into aircraft flight zones, particularly during takeoff and landing. Laser beams aimed into the sky are also a significant risk, capable of distracting or impairing pilots.

Anyone wishing to release lanterns or conduct similar activities must first obtain official permission from their district director or district chief.

AOT officials have already begun public outreach in areas surrounding Suvarnabhumi Airport to raise awareness about the risks and to remind residents of the potential legal penalties for violating aviation safety regulations.

Extra precautions are being taken at Bangkok’s main airport during the festival period. Suvarnabhumi Airport will conduct thorough inspections of runways and taxiways to ensure they are free from foreign objects that could threaten aircraft.

Special attention will also be paid to areas along the takeoff and landing paths, where even small debris can have serious consequences.

To further enhance safety, the airport will coordinate closely with the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co., Ltd. to manage air traffic during the festivities, according to DailyNews.

These measures are part of AOT’s broader effort to balance cultural celebration with public and aviation safety.

For questions or to report any concerns, the public is encouraged to contact the Airport Standards and Occupational Health Division at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 0 2132 5619.

