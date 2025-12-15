Thailand video news | Thai military weighs gulf pressure to cut Cambodia’s supply routes, Thailand prepares for cooler temperatures and intense rainfall

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 15, 2025, 11:19 AM
69 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thai military weighs gulf pressure to cut Cambodia’s supply routes, Thailand prepares for cooler temperatures and intense rainfall | Thaiger

In Thailand Video News, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include Thailand’s plans to pressure Cambodia’s supply lines, penalties handed down following a violent tourist altercation in Pattaya, and later, familiar political family names entering the race ahead of Thailand’s upcoming elections.

Thai Military Weighs Gulf Pressure to Cut Cambodia’s Supply Routes

Thai security officials are reportedly exploring tighter control over maritime access in the Gulf of Thailand as tensions with Cambodia continue to simmer. The idea centres on disrupting supply and logistics routes believed to support Cambodian positions near disputed border areas. Advocates argue that restricting sea access could apply strategic pressure without escalating direct confrontation on land. Critics, however, warn that such measures could impact regional trade and civilian shipping. The proposal remains under discussion, with no formal decision announced.

Foreign Tourists Penalised After Violent Clash in Pattaya

Several foreign visitors have been fined following a street fight that broke out in Pattaya’s nightlife district. Authorities say the altercation caused public disturbance and drew significant attention from bystanders and police patrols. Officers moved quickly to detain those involved before the situation escalated further. Fines were issued under public order regulations, with warnings given about repeat offences. Officials reiterated that aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated in tourist areas.

Bangkok Teen Arrested for Allegedly Exploiting Classmates

Police in Bangkok have detained a teenager accused of recruiting peers into prostitution at a city hotel. Investigators believe the suspect used social connections and online messaging to lure victims. Authorities say the operation involved arranging meetings with clients and taking a share of the earnings. The case has raised concerns about youth vulnerability and online exploitation. Social workers are now assisting the affected minors while legal proceedings continue.

Plastic Surgery Influencer Dies After Balcony Fall in Phuket

Mary Magdalene, famous for her extreme plastic surgery, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Phuket, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise before emergency services were called to the scene. Local police are examining CCTV footage and interviewing those who were with her earlier in the evening. Initial findings suggest no immediate signs of foul play, though inquiries remain ongoing. Prior to the incident, her social media pages had been altered in apparent signs of what was to come. Questions are once again being raised over the safety of balconies in Thailand’s hotels.

Vietnam Orders Factory Cuts as Hanoi Smog Reaches Critical Levels

Vietnamese authorities have instructed factories around Hanoi to reduce output as the capital struggles with severe air pollution. Thick smog has blanketed the city, pushing pollution readings well beyond safe thresholds. Officials say industrial emissions, combined with traffic and weather conditions, are driving the crisis. Temporary production limits are intended to ease conditions while longer-term solutions are considered. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activity during peak pollution periods.

Related Articles

Thailand Prepares for Cooler Temperatures and Intense Rainfall

Thailand’s meteorological agency has warned of cooler weather arriving alongside periods of heavy rain. Northern and northeastern regions are expected to feel the temperature drop most sharply, while southern provinces may face downpours. Officials caution that sudden weather shifts could increase risks of flooding and travel disruption. Farmers and coastal communities have been advised to stay alert. The conditions are forecast to persist for several days.

Pheu Thai Reveals Prime Ministerial Contenders Ahead of Political Shift

The Pheu Thai Party has announced a list of potential prime minister candidates as political manoeuvring intensifies. Among the names is a relative of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, drawing public interest and debate. Party officials say the selection reflects experience and continuity within their political network. Supporters view the move as a sign of confidence, while critics question dynastic influence. The announcement comes as alliances and power balances remain fluid.

Helmet Goes Rogue as Foreigner Rides Phuket Streets with Cooking Pot

A foreign motorcyclist in Phuket has gone viral after being spotted wearing a cooking pot instead of a helmet. Police later stopped the rider, citing safety violations and improper protective gear. Authorities reminded the public that novelty substitutes do not meet legal safety standards. The incident amused online viewers but raised serious concerns about road safety. Officials say enforcement efforts will continue, regardless of humour or internet fame.

Latest Thailand News
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

9 seconds ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

42 minutes ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

1 hour ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

19 hours ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

20 hours ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

20 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

21 hours ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

21 hours ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

22 hours ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

22 hours ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

23 hours ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

2 days ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

2 days ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

2 days ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

2 days ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

2 days ago
Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

2 days ago
EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026 | Thaiger News

EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

2 days ago
Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai flood clean-up reaches over 83% completion

2 days ago
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger Thailand News

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

2 days ago
December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: December 15, 2025, 11:19 AM
69 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video