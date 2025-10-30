Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

Locals and tourists in a northern Thai province flocked to a revered temple after reports emerged that multiple lottery winners had prayed there for luck.

Today, October 30, crowds packed Wat Pa Phutthachinwongsaram in Phu Kam Yao district, Phayao province, after locals claimed to have struck the first-prize lottery jackpot seven times following visits to a revered temple statue. Now, villagers and visitors alike are hoping to become the eighth lucky millionaire, all thanks to the supposed divine intervention of Thao Wessuwan.

According to locals, the statue is no ordinary religious monument. Many firmly believe that praying or making offerings to Thao Wessuwan at this specific temple can lead to life-changing luck.

“It’s not just a rumour—seven first-prize wins have already come from those who came here.”

The buzz began when a series of winners credited their success to blessings received after making offerings and prayers at the temple. Since then, stories have rapidly spread on social media and in local news, prompting a surge of interest from residents and tourists across the country.

Some pilgrims reportedly use a ritual involving the casting of lots to reveal their lucky numbers. These numbers are closely guarded secrets: believers insist that keeping them private boosts their chances. The ritual is considered deeply spiritual, with some even sleeping at the temple overnight to amplify the effect of their prayers, reported KhaoSod.

“People really believe Thao Wessuwan grants fortune to those who show true faith and respect,” said one temple regular, adding that many return with gifts and offerings after a win as a show of gratitude.

As the next draw approaches, the temple grounds are seeing a steady stream of hopeful visitors, all dreaming of becoming Thailand’s next lottery millionaire. Whether it’s luck, faith, or a mix of both, one thing’s certain: Phayao is fast becoming the country’s unofficial capital of fortune.

Officials have not commented on the winning streak, but with lottery fever growing, the temple’s reputation is only getting stronger.