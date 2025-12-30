New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

Key park-and-ride locations announced for new year commute

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: December 30, 2025, 3:28 PM
123 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

As the countdown to New Year 2026 approaches, revellers planning to celebrate at Bangkok’s major landmarks can enjoy a smoother New Year commute and travel with peace of mind.

The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with mass transit operators, is gifting the public extended service hours under the ‘H.N.Y 2569’ campaign to ensure safe and convenient journeys home.

All Trains Run Until 2 AM (Night of Dec 31, 2025) To support the celebrations on the night of December 31, 2025, all electric train systems will extend operations until 02:00 AM on January 1, 2026. The specific schedules for the last trains are as follows:

  1. BTS Skytrain (Green Line)

  • All Stations: Open for service until 02:00 AM.
  • Sukhumvit Line: The last trains depart from terminal stations Khu Khot (N24) and Kheha (E23) at 02:00 AM.
  • Silom Line: The last train departs National Stadium (W1) at 02:44 AM and Bang Wa (S12) at 02:22 AM.
  • Siam Station (Interchange): The final trains connecting to all other stations will depart Siam at 02:45 AM.

Note: Passengers can check the specific last train times for each station via the ‘THE SKYTRAINs’ application or at ticket offices. Using Rabbit cards or Day Passes is recommended to avoid queues.

  1. Gold Line

  • The last trains will depart from Charoen Nakhon (G2) and Khlong San (G3) at 02:25 AM.

  1. MRT (Blue / Purple / Yellow / Pink Lines)

  • Service extended until 02:00 AM.
  • The last trains will depart from their respective terminal stations at 02:00 AM.

    Image credit to AIRPORTELS

Last Train Connections (Night of Dec 31)

For those transferring between lines, BEM has released a connection schedule to help plan your trip:

  • Purple Line: Guaranteed connection to the Blue Line (Tao Poon) and Pink Line (Nonthaburi Civic Center).
  • Blue Line: Connects in time for the last BTS trains at Mo Chit, Sala Daeng (Silom), Ha Yaek Lat Phrao, Bang Wa, and Asok.
  • Blue Line: Connects in time for the last Airport Rail Link (Makkasan) and Yellow Line (Lat Phrao).

Advice: Arrive at the platform at least 5 minutes before the last train.

Free Overnight Parking Locations

Operators are extending parking hours to facilitate travel:

24-Hour Parking (Night of Dec 31)

  • MRT Purple Line: 4 buildings (Khlong Bang Phai, Sam Yaek Bang Yai, Bang Rak Noi Tha It, Yaek Nonthaburi 1).
  • MRT Blue Line: 4 buildings (Lat Phrao, Thailand Cultural Centre, Lak Song) and 11 parking lots (Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchada, Rama 9, Sukhumvit, Sam Yan, etc.).
  • Orange Line (Future): Khlong Ban Ma building and MRTA lots.

Free Parking Zones (New Year Period)

  • BTS Green Line: Khu Khot / Yaek Kor Por Aor / Kheha: Free from 05:00 AM (Dec 31) – 03:00 AM (Jan 1).
  • BTS Mo Chit: Free from 05:00 AM (Dec 31) – 01:00 AM (Jan 2).
  • MRT Yellow Line (Si Iam): Free from 05:00 AM (Dec 31) – 01:00 AM (Jan 2).
  • MRT Pink Line (Min Buri): Free from 05:00 AM (Dec 31) – 02:00 AM (Jan 2).

Safety & Tips Commuters are strongly advised to use contactless payment methods (Rabbit Card or EMV Credit Cards for MRT lines) to reduce new year commute congestion.

Security will be tightened; weapons, sharp objects, balloons, and fireworks are strictly prohibited in the system. CCTV cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day.

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.