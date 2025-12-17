Thailand video news | Thai, Chinese and Myanmar officials inspect demolished scam hubs, SEA Games esports player removed for rule violation

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Authorities step up their crackdown on borderland scam hubs, foreign visitors spark backlash over public misconduct, and controversy erupts over a cheating scandal at the Southeast Asian Games.

Thai, Chinese and Myanmar Officials Inspect Demolished Scam Hubs After Border Crackdown

Thai, Chinese and Myanmar officials toured the remains of two former scam compounds along the Thai-Myanmar border. Authorities had already demolished the sites, known as KK Park and Shwekokko, to disrupt global fraud operations. During the visit to Tak province, senior police and security officials assessed the damage and discussed the next steps. Myanmar officials guided the delegation through the ruins, once used for large-scale scam networks. The joint inspection aimed to strengthen cross-border cooperation and prevent criminal groups from rebuilding.

Foreign Tourist Sparks Outrage After Public Urination on Koh Tao

A foreign woman triggered online backlash after CCTV footage showed her urinating outside a restaurant on Koh Tao. Locals and social media users criticised the act as disrespectful and unhygienic. As the footage spread online, many called for stricter enforcement of public decency laws. Others stressed that tourists must respect local customs. So far, authorities have not confirmed whether they will pursue legal action.

CCTV Reveals Pickpocket Gang Targeting Tourists in Bangkok

CCTV footage has exposed a group of pickpockets stealing from a foreign woman on a busy Bangkok street. The video quickly circulated online as a warning to residents and tourists. According to reports, the suspects worked together to distract the victim before taking her belongings. Police are now investigating the incident. Meanwhile, officers urge the public to stay alert and report suspicious behaviour in crowded areas.

Myanmar Junta Claims Suu Kyi Is in Good Health

Myanmar’s military government has claimed that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains in good health. The statement followed public concern raised by her son. Since the 2021 coup, authorities have allowed little information about her condition. Her son has repeatedly voiced fears, citing limited contact. Although the junta aimed to ease international concern, it offered no independent medical verification.

Phuket Resident Calls for Action After Foreigners Caught Graffiting

A Phuket resident has urged authorities to take legal action after two foreign men were filmed spray-painting walls without permission. Social media posts showing the incident quickly gained attention. As a result, online users debated the enforcement of graffiti laws. Some pointed to past cases involving foreigners, while others noted that graffiti often goes unchecked. Police have yet to confirm whether they have launched a formal investigation.

Thai Firm Criticised Over Penalties for Skipping Holiday Party

A Thai company has faced backlash after warning staff they could lose bonuses, overtime, and raises for missing its New Year’s party. A disciplinary notice outlining the penalties surfaced online. Critics argued the measures were excessive, especially since the event took place on a public holiday. Some also questioned whether the policy breached labour laws. However, others defended the company, saying workplace culture and participation matter.

SEA Games Esports Player Removed for Rule Violation

SEA Games organisers have removed esports player “Tokyogurl” after officials found a breach of competition rules. The decision followed a review of eligibility or conduct requirements. As esports gain prominence at the regional level, organisers stressed the need for strict rule enforcement. Reactions have been mixed, with some fans backing the decision and others questioning the process.

