Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 5:14 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai housemaid, Usanee Palang-usa, was detained during a live TV interview after being accused of poisoning a toddler by mixing disinfectant into his milk, which was discovered by the child's grandmother due to a strong chemical smell.
  • The incident came to light when the child's mother warned the online community, sharing CCTV footage of Usanee pouring Dettol into the nursing bottle, leading to the child's hospitalization, although he was later confirmed safe.
  • Following the viral nature of the case, other alleged victims accused Usanee of theft, with speculation that she intended to poison the child to facilitate stealing valuables from the home.
  • During the live interview, Usanee denied the allegations, claiming she mistook the disinfectant for milk, but police arrived to detain her, prompting her to accuse the program of tricking her into an arrest.

Police detained a Thai housemaid during a live television interview today, December 30, after she was accused of attempting to poison her employer’s young child by mixing disinfectant into his milk.

The case came to light after a Thai mother issued a warning to the online community, saying her two year old Thai son Kirin narrowly escaped serious harm. She alleged that the housemaid she had just hired, 57 year old Usanee “Ann” Palang-usa, poured Dettol liquid disinfectant into her son’s milk.

The mother shared CCTV footage showing Usanee pouring the disinfectant into Kirin’s nursing bottle. The incident was discovered when the boy’s grandmother noticed a strong chemical smell from his milk bottle.

The family immediately rushed Kirin to hospital for medical treatment. Doctors later confirmed that the child was safe.

The mother said she could not understand Usanee’s motive, as the maid had only started working for the family on her first day.

Thai maid pours disinfectant into child's milk bottle
Photo via KhaoSod

After the story went viral online, several other alleged victims came forward, claiming Usanee had previously stolen from them. Some social media users speculated that the suspect may have intended to poison the child so the family would leave home for hospital, allowing her to steal valuables from the house.

Usanee fled the home shortly after the incident. She later appeared on the popular news programme Hone Krasae on Channel 3 today to defend herself against the allegations.

Related Articles

During the interview, Usanee claimed she did not intend to poison the child. She admitted pouring liquid from a spray bottle into the milk bottle but said she did not know it was disinfectant, insisting she believed it was milk because of its white colour.

Thai maid arrested on alleged poisoning
Photo via KhaoSod

However, CCTV footage appeared to contradict her explanation, as it showed Usanee using the same liquid to clean the floor earlier.

Usanee continued to deny all accusations. The programme then contacted another alleged victim, who claimed she had caught Usanee stealing cash and a gold necklace on CCTV footage.

The woman said Usanee later returned the items and begged her not to take legal action or post about the incident online. Usanee strongly denied the allegation and accused this victim of making up the story.

Thai maid arrested live on TV news programme
The employees (in white shirts) | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
While the interview was ongoing, officers from Bang Pong Pang Police Station arrived at the studio to detain her. The move angered Usanee, who accused the programme of luring her into an arrest. She said…

“Are you tricking me into being arrested? You paid me 5,000 baht to attend the interview and then called the police. This is not fair!”

She then walked out of the studio before police escorted her to the station for further questioning.

At the end of the broadcast, the programme’s host said more alleged victims were expected to visit the police station to file formal complaints against Usanee.

Thai maid arrested on TV
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Thaiger QUIZ
Thai Housemaid Detained Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was Usanee accused of doing to her employer's child?
  2. 2. How old was the child involved in the incident?
  3. 3. What did the child's grandmother notice that led to the discovery of the incident?
  4. 4. What did Usanee claim during her interview regarding her actions?
  5. 5. What evidence contradicted Usanee's explanation during the interview?
  6. 6. What did some social media users speculate about Usanee's intentions?
  7. 7. What did the other alleged victim claim Usanee had stolen?
  8. 8. How did Usanee react when the police arrived at the studio?
  9. 9. What was the outcome for Kirin after the incident?
  10. 10. What action did the program's host mention at the end of the broadcast?

Latest Thailand News
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

5 seconds ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

1 hour ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

1 hour ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

2 hours ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

2 hours ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

3 hours ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

3 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

3 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

4 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

5 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

6 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

6 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

6 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

7 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

7 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

7 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

8 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

1 day ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

1 day ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

1 day ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya knife attack that leaves 3 bar guards injured

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 30, 2025, 5:14 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.