Thailand video news | Trump calls for cease-fire respect, SEA Games begin under heavy security, Phuket taxi stunt draws backlash.

Today we’ll be talking about pressure from the White House for Thailand and Cambodia to honor their cease-fire deal, The kicking off of the Southeast Asian Games, and a little later some dangerous behaviors behind the wheel.

US President Donald Trump called on Thailand and Cambodia to honour the cease-fire agreement they signed this October, following a recent surge in border fighting. He reaffirmed American commitment to peace, expecting both governments to live up to their promise to end hostilities. The latest exchanges of fire had followed Cambodian rocket strikes and Thai air strikes earlier in the year. Trump described the October deal as a diplomatic milestone and urged continued compliance to prevent a return to violence.

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games kicked off tonight at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium, with more than 12,000 athletes from 11 nations set to compete across 540 events in 40 sports. Organisers announced tightened security — including military deployment — especially given ongoing unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border. While spectators will enjoy ceremonies, cultural displays and torch lighting at Sanam Luang, attendance from Cambodian fans will be limited amid safety concerns. Authorities said all venues are under close surveillance and an operations centre has been set up to respond swiftly to any incidents. Despite the precautions, some remain uneasy about the timing of the games in the middle of regional tensions.

In Pattaya late last night, a man driving under the influence accidentally steered onto a railway track, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal crash. The alarm prompted a rescue response by the local foundation at around 00:30, after witnesses alerted authorities. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the driver was safely removed from the tracks. Residents and online commenters expressed shock and concern over the reckless behaviour. This incident adds to growing worries about drunk driving and public safety in tourist-heavy areas.

Bangkok police arrested two Vietnamese nationals, believed to have slipped into Thailand illegally, on suspicion of planning a series of thefts. The suspects were previously linked to a pickpocketing gang operating in the city. Officers detained them in Soi Prachasongkroh — a zone known for a sizable Vietnamese community — as part of a crackdown on organised property crime. Investigation is ongoing into the extent of their criminal network and any accomplices. Authorities urged locals and establishments to remain vigilant for suspicious activity.

A tourist sparked outrage after he was filmed hanging part of his body out of a moving taxi on a winding road in Phuket. The video went viral on social media, prompting swift condemnation from Thai motorists and online users. The taxi driver was also criticised for not stopping the risky manoeuvre and reportedly recording it instead. Many demanded that regulators investigate the driver’s license and enforce stricter safety enforcement. While Thai law doesn’t explicitly ban passengers leaning out of vehicles, the stunt was widely seen as reckless and dangerous.

A Bangkok man, identified only as “Bank”, reported that a stranger allegedly brushed against his arm during an MRT Purple Line ride, leaving what appeared to be blood on his skin. Disturbed by the possibility of intentional contamination, he exited at the next station and washed his arm thoroughly before seeking medical attention and precautionary treatment. He has filed a police report and asked MRT authorities for CCTV footage. The incident raised fears about public hygiene and potential malicious acts among commuters. Meanwhile, the man urged anyone with information to come forward, warning others to stay alert while using public transport.

A woman was tricked into shaving her head after scammers posed as hair-buyers and promised to pay 2,000 baht for her hair — only to vanish after receiving footage of the haircut. The victim later discovered the promised payment never arrived and realised she had fallen into a fraudulent scheme. The case sparked public outrage, with many warning others to be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true. Authorities are investigating the scam, urging people to verify legitimacy before agreeing to such deals. The incident is a reminder of the rising trend of creative but harmful cons targeting individuals online.

Authorities have successfully rescued two Thai women who had been lured into forced prostitution in Myawaddy, Myanmar, after they responded to a fake job offer. The victims were reportedly coerced into sex work, but intervention by police and anti-trafficking groups allowed for their safe return to Thailand. Investigators say the case reflects a growing pattern of fraudulent employment offers across borders used to trap vulnerable individuals. Efforts are underway to identify and dismantle the trafficking network responsible. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to protect citizens from exploitation and urged caution when dealing with overseas job advertisements.