Bangkok always finds a way to make Halloween feel alive. From riverside dinners with eerie cocktails to rooftop parties and haunted houses that actually make you jump, the city’s packed with things to do this weekend. Families can enjoy light-hearted activities and trick-or-treating, while the night crowd heads out for costumes, chaos and a few scares.

If you’re not sure what to do for Halloween in Bangkok, here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Kid-friendly Halloween in Bangkok

Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2, 10am to 6pm

Location: Bambini Villa Sukhumvit 26

Price: Free entry

If your little monsters are already counting down to Halloween, take them to the Bambini Villa Spooky Science Halloween Party. This three-day bash turns Sukhumvit 26 into a mini lab of potions, bubbles, and ghostly experiments.

Kids can make brain soup slime, whip up scary bath bombs, or join science games like the pumpkin volcano and static ghost dance. There’ll also be magic shows, balloon twists, trick-or-treating, and spooky face painting to keep them busy.

Halloween dinner buffet at Flow

Date & Time: Friday, October 31

Location: FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok

Price: 2,118 baht nett per person (including water, juices, soft drinks, tea, and coffee) / 1,155 baht net per child 6 to 11 years

Does your idea of Halloween involve more oysters than eyeballs? Then head over to FLOW at Millennium Hilton Bangkok because for one night only, they’re turning into a riverside Halloween wonderland.

You can find a seafood buffet stacked with fresh oysters, crab, sushi, sashimi, and desserts that’ll ruin your willpower. While you sip and savour by the Chao Phraya, the kids can run wild with trick-or-treating, face painting, a magic show, and a costume contest for the best little goblins in town.

Día de los Muertos at Stock.Room

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1, 12pm to 3pm

Location: Stock.Room

Price: 2,400 baht net per adult (non-alcohol) / 3,350 baht net per adult (alcohol package) / free for kids under 12 years old

Skip the scares and head to Stock.Room for a delicious Halloween weekend. The Día de los Muertos brunch is serving up a colourful spread of Latin favourites, from smoky Argentinian grills to Mexican tacos and tamales.

There’s also fresh Peruvian ceviche, Nikkei rolls, and desserts like pan de muerto and sugar skulls. It’s a proper feast that celebrates life, culture, and good food. Bring your appetite (and maybe your stretchy trousers).

2. Adult-only Halloween in Bangkok

Mad Halloween at Dope & Dirty

Date & Time: Thursday, October 30 to Saturday, November 1, 8pm

Location: Dope & Dirty

Price: Free entry

Dope & Dirty is throwing Bangkok’s wildest Halloween bash once again, and you know it’s going to be pure chaos. Three nights of non-stop madness, heavy beats, and costumes that go way beyond spooky.

This is where Thonglor’s party crowd shows up in full force, turning Ekkamai Soi 7 into a scene straight out of a fever dream. Oh, and don’t forget, wear your best outfit.

Halloween Weekend at Mustache Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 8pm to 3.30am and Saturday, November 1, 10pm

Location: Mustache Bangkok

Price: Start from 500 baht – Tickets are available via Megatix

Mustache is going all out this Halloween with two back-to-back nights of pure chaos. Friday kicks off with The House of Horror 3, a wild mix of beats from Theo DGL, Richie, and more, plus free Halloween makeup to get you party-ready. The madness keeps rolling on Saturday with Dark Moon, a Jägermeister-fuelled night of deep grooves and gothic energy. The House of Horror 3 ticket gets you into both parties, so pace yourself.

Halloween: Prom From Hell

Date & Time: Friday, October 31

Location: Aesops Greek Restaurant & Rooftop

Price: 350++ baht per person (1 free drink) – Reserve via Severooms

You’ve been officially summoned to Prom Night from Hell, and no, this isn’t your school gym with bad lighting and punch bowls. Instead, you’ll get velvet walls, zombie dancers, and crowns dipping with chaos.

Come early for the pre-prom dinner, then stay late for the full-blown party fuelled by creepy cocktails and a killer DJ set. There’s a promposal photo booth, blood-red corsages, and a prize for the most devilishly dressed. Since the code is dark formal, don’t forget to wear your gowns, tuxes, and tiaras (gone wrong).

Halloween Grunge Night

Date & Time: Friday, October 31

Location: The Iron Fairies Music Bar Bangkok

Price: 400 baht + drink (early bird) / 550 baht + drink – Tickets are available via The Iron Fairies

If you’ve still got a soft spot for flannel shirts and fuzzy guitars, this one’s for you. The Iron Fairies is turning into a grunge temple for Halloween night, with live sets covering Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, and all the legends that defined the ’90s.

Three Thai bands, including Dirty Halo, Boo Bighters, and Revive ’90s, will take turns thrashing out Seattle’s finest. The dress code is 90s rock, so wear your best ripped jeans, band tees, and a brooding stare.

Murderbox Halloween Night at Speakerbox

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 8pm

Location: Speakerbox

Price: Start from 666 baht – Tickets are available via Speakerbox

You’re not ready for this one. MURDERBOX is taking over Speakerbox this Halloween, and it’s nothing like their usual gigs. The place is turning into a full-on horror show with two rooms packed with killer bands, deadly DJs, and the wild Madame Rouge crew bringing the chaos to life. Doors open at seven and screams start at eight.

Madween

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 6pm

Location: Escape Bangkok and Flamenco Bangkok

Price: Start from 400 baht (Early Bird – Escape Only) – Tickets are available via Megatix

Bangkok’s biggest Halloween blowout is back! Madween 2025 takes over two venues, Escape Bangkok and Flamenco, for a night that starts as a haunted rooftop feast and ends as a full-blown dancefloor frenzy.

There are two stages, wild visuals, international DJs, and all kinds of costumes. Things kick off with dinner and deep grooves at Escape before moving into Flamenco, where headliner INNA and a lineup of local favourites keep the energy raging till sunrise.

PYRA SPIRITUS: Born of Fire, Driven by Spirit

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2

Location: Tichuca

Price: Free entry

Tichuca’s Halloween party is never just about costumes and cocktails. This year’s theme, PYRA SPIRITUS: Born of Fire, Driven by Spirit, turns the rooftop into a fiery ritual celebrating life and connection.

The rooftop will come alive with music, lights, and a giant bonfire that ties everything together. The idea is to celebrate energy, life, and connection through sound and movement. People dance, the fire burns, and for one night it feels like the worlds of the living and the spirits move together. Dress up with intention because the most creative and powerful looks will earn a special prize.

3. Other things to do for Halloween in Bangkok

Join Halloween Night Run at The Commons Saladaeng

Date & Time: Friday, October 31, 7pm to 8pm

Location: The Commons Saladaeng

Price: Free – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

If Halloween parties is not your thing, join the Halloween Night Run. It’s a 6.5km loop around Lumphini Park with the Run Now Fab Later crew. Everyone dresses up, so grab something fun (the best costumes win 500 baht vouchers from the vendors!). And when you’re done, head to The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 for pust-run drinks. Just tell them you joined the run and you’ll get their Highball deals.

Visit a Haunted House

Another thing you can do for Halloween in Bangkok is visiting a Haunted House. The city has plenty of good ones to choose from. Mystiworld’s Luna Asylum is seriously intense with live actors, pitch-black hallways, and jump scares that’ll make you grab whoever’s next to you.

If you’re going with kids or just want something lighter, there are a few fun options around town too. Either way, it’s a great way to get that Halloween adrenaline rush without needing a costume. For the full list, check out our article of haunted houses in Bangkok.

See a real haunted place

Do you think haunted houses are too easy? Well, you might be ready for the real thing. Thailand has plenty of haunted places you can actually visit. From ghostly temples to cursed islands, these spots carry stories that locals still whisper about.

For those in Bangkok, Wat Mahabut, home to Mae Nak, might be the best place to go. Locals still leave offerings for her, and some say you can feel her presence if you linger too long near the shrine. It’s eerie but fascinating, a glimpse into how deeply Thai folklore lives on today. Just remember to be respectful, keep your voice down, and maybe go before sunset.

Watch a Thai horror movie

Sometimes the best way to get into the Halloween mood is with a good scare on screen. Start with Shutter, Thailand’s all-time horror classic that’ll make you second-guess every shadow in your photos. Then move on to Laddaland, a chilling story of a family who move into a housing estate with a dark past. Both Thai horror films are streaming online and are guaranteed to keep you up at night.

Explore Junji Ito Collection Horror House at MBK Centre

Date & Time: Until Monday, January 5, 11am to 8pm

Location: Zone A, 4th Floor, MBK Centre

Price: Starts from 350 baht – Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

If you love Juni Ito and his world, Halloween is the perfect time to visit The Junji Ito Collection Horror House at MBK. Yes, it’s as creepy as it sounds.

You can explore the world of Japan’s master of horror through rooms inspired by his most haunting works. Every corner hides something unsettling, from eerie sound effects to life-sized recreations that’ll have you questioning what’s real. It’s dark, detailed, and honestly a bit disturbing, but that’s what makes it so fun!

When the lights go out and the costumes come off, Bangkok still feels a little haunted, in the best way. The city knows how to throw a Halloween weekend you’ll still be talking about next week.

Don’t want to join the Halloween festivities? See our list of the best non-Halloween things to do this weekend.