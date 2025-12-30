CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPB), has dismantled an illegal food production operation disguised as a residential home in Hua Hin.

The raid uncovered a scheme involving the alteration of expiration dates on expired branded milk, the production of unregulated instant coffee, and the repacking of MSG for sale on online platforms. Officers seized over 13,000 items during the operation.

The operation began after Sub-division 4 of the CPPB received complaints from the public regarding UHT milk purchased from an online store. Consumers reported that the milk had an unusual color and odor, differing significantly from the same brand sold in standard supermarkets and convenience stores.

Police investigation confirmed the online sales. Upon inspecting the packaging codes used by the manufacturer, officers discovered the specific lot of milk had actually expired on May 30, 2025.

However, the perpetrators had forged the expiration dates on the labels to deceive customers into believing the product was safe for consumption.

Investigators traced the source of the products to a location in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan. On December 24, 2025, CPPB officers executed search warrants issued by the Hua Hin Provincial Court at two locations used for production and storage.

Authorities seized a massive haul of evidence, including:

UHT milk cartons and boxed milk powder.

Mayonnaise and unbranded repackaged MSG.

Unlabelled instant coffee sachets, creamer, and cocoa powder.

Machinery used for printing production and expiration dates.

Sweetness measuring devices and coffee mixing equipment.

Total Seizure: Over 13,000 items worth approximately 1.5 million baht.

The caretaker of the facility admitted ownership of the goods. He revealed the method of operation regarding the UHT milk:

Sourcing: He purchased mixed lots of expired or near-expiry milk from warehouse auctions in Samut Prakan province for approximately 1 baht per box.

Process: He selected cartons that were not physically damaged, erased the original dates, and reprinted new expiration dates using his machinery.

Sales: The altered milk was sold online for 10 baht per box. He admitted to operating this scheme for two years.

Regarding the coffee, the suspect admitted to buying raw ingredients to mix himself and packaging them into unlabelled sachets. He sold these for 55 baht per pack, with sales averaging 100-150 packs per day. He also admitted the facility lacked any legal permit for food production.

Preliminary charges under the Food Act B.E. 2522 (1979) include:

Selling Fake Food: Punishable by imprisonment of 6 months to 10 years and a fine of 5,000 to 100,000 baht.

Selling Food with Incorrect Labeling: Punishable by a fine not exceeding 30,000 baht.

Investigators handed the suspect and evidence over to Sub-division 4 of the CPPB for prosecution, according to FM91.