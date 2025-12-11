Thailand video news | Cambodia pulls out of SEA Games, Government considers Disneyland-style attraction

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes updates on how rising Thai–Cambodian tensions are impacting the Southeast Asian Games, a remarkable six incidents involving foreigners behaving badly, and finally, a look at whether the Kingdom of Thailand could soon become the Magic Kingdom of Thailand. Disney fans, you’ll want to stick around for this one.

Cambodia has withdrawn from the Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok, pointing to rising violence along the Thai-Cambodian frontier. Officials said ongoing cross-border clashes create unacceptable risks for their athletes and delegation. Thailand insists it is working to stabilise the region but acknowledged that tensions remain volatile. The withdrawal has stirred debate over whether the Games can proceed without additional safety assurances. Regional sports organisers are expected to meet to discuss contingency plans.

A group of Chinese nationals held at a Tak detention facility launched a violent uprising, damaging property and confronting officers. Authorities say the detainees attempted to break free after claiming they had been confined for an extended period. Reinforcements were deployed to suppress the disturbance, with several individuals restrained and isolated. Immigration officials are reviewing the conditions that led to the confrontation. The facility is now under tighter control as investigations continue.

A late-night altercation between Thai and foreign women on Phuket’s Bangla Road caused a large public commotion. Footage shows several women shouting and exchanging blows before bystanders intervened. Police were called to restore order, though no serious injuries were reported. Witnesses say the fight appeared to stem from a personal dispute that escalated quickly. Authorities are considering charges depending on statements from those involved.

Police in Phuket arrested a Russian man found storing hundreds of unauthorised hookah products in a local residence. Officers seized pipes, flavoured tobacco, and related equipment believed to be destined for bars and nightlife venues. The suspect allegedly operated without permits and imported goods that violated Thai regulations. Authorities say they are intensifying crackdowns on illegal smoking devices across tourist hotspots. The man faces charges connected to both possession and commercial distribution.

Two Indian brothers accused of running a nightclub in Goa where a deadly fire broke out are reportedly hiding in Phuket. Indian authorities have issued warrants, claiming the pair fled the country shortly after the incident. Thai officials are now coordinating with Indian counterparts to verify their identities and whereabouts. The case has renewed attention on international fugitives using Thailand as a refuge. Extradition procedures may proceed if the men are located and confirmed.

Thai authorities are seeking a tourist who was filmed placing a rubber wristband into a sea turtle’s mouth. Conservation groups condemned the act as dangerous and harmful to marine life. A reward has been announced to encourage the public to identify the individual. Officials say they want the person to face legal consequences and help raise awareness about protecting wildlife. The search continues as online footage spreads widely.

Police in Bangkok raided a rented property hosting an organised group sex party promoted through social media platforms. Officers found multiple participants, recording equipment, and entry-fee records suggesting it was a commercial operation. Several attendees were detained for questioning while organisers face charges tied to obscenity and operating an unlicensed venue. Authorities say such events are increasingly marketed online, prompting more digital surveillance. The location has been shut down pending further investigation.

Thai officials are examining a proposal to develop a large-scale amusement park, similar to Disneyland, rather than establishing a casino in the same project zone. The idea is part of broader efforts to boost tourism revenue with family-friendly entertainment. Policymakers say such a park could attract long-term investment and international partnerships. Discussions are ongoing as planners evaluate financial models and potential sites. The casino concept has not been fully dismissed, but appears to be a lower priority.