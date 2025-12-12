Thailand video news | Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of February vote, Thai tourism industry seeks clear guidelines on new immigration enforcement

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The lineup includes the dissolution of Parliament ahead of a new round of elections, the arrest of two Indian brothers in Phuket linked to a deadly nightclub fire in Goa, and, later on, the tourism industry’s call for clearer guidelines on new immigration enforcement.

Thailand’s Parliament Dissolved Ahead of February Vote

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved Parliament and set a general election for the second Sunday of February. He acted after months of gridlock and a last-minute reversal by his Bhumjaithai Party on a key charter amendment. The move also blocked an opposition censure debate that threatened his fragile minority coalition. Parties now shift into full campaign mode ahead of the upcoming vote.

Indian Brothers Held in Phuket Linked to Deadly Nightclub Blaze in Goa

Thai police arrested two Indian brothers in Phuket after they fled India following a nightclub blaze in Goa that killed 25 people. Investigators in India say fireworks sparked the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane. The brothers left Delhi before the police reached their home. Thai authorities confirmed they will extradite the pair to India. Their lawyer insists the incident was accidental.

Thai Masseuse Arrested During Anti-Prostitution Operation

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima arrested a 41-year-old masseuse who allegedly offered sexual services to an undercover officer. Officers paid marked money before revealing their identities inside a VIP room. The woman admitted to charging for the “special massage” and now faces fines under the Prostitution Act. She told police the shop owner had no knowledge of her actions, sparking renewed debate about sex-work laws.

Vietnam Lodges Objections Over Thailand’s Repeated Flag Errors at SEA Games

Vietnam lodged a complaint after Thailand displayed the wrong national flag during a basketball event at the SEA Games. This marks at least the third flag error at the tournament. Laos supported Vietnam’s concerns. Malaysia also raised separate issues about food and transport for its athletes. Vietnam urged organisers to review procedures to prevent more mistakes.

Thai Tourism Industry Seeks Clear Guidelines on New Immigration Enforcement

Tourism operators want officials to clarify the new immigration enforcement after several visitors were denied entry. Authorities have tightened visa-exempt entries to curb repeated border crossings for illegal work. Some travellers now face limits on how often they can enter visa-free, leaving both tourists and hotels confused. Industry leaders say clearer communication is essential and propose an electronic pre-approval system to streamline entry.

Blackpink’s Lisa Added to Met Gala 2026 Host Committee With International Icons

Thai superstar Lisa has joined the host committee for the 2026 Met Gala. She appears alongside global icons including Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Beyoncé. Her appointment highlights her rising international influence. Next year’s gala will focus on “Costume Art,” tied to a new exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute. Lisa continues to expand her global profile and represent Thailand on the world stage.

