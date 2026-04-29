Thailand News | Chinese tourists admit gold shop robbery after travel funds run dry, CP Group and SEGA sign MOU to explore ASEAN Entertainment growth

Today we’ll be talking about a couple of Chinese simps willing to do high crimes for the objects of their infatuation, then, an oil tanker overturn spilling thousands of liters of onto a busy road, also, a teen girl has been rescued after an alleged assault and clinging to a moving pickup truck for dear life in Pattaya, in ASEAN News, Cambodia is trying to make it’s case against the ‘Scambodia’ moniker it’s earned in international media, a massive brawl between Thai and Chinese workers erupted at a construction site, in some bizarre news a Pathum Thani bridge is being investigated after a condom-covered eggplant was discovered, and finally over at an LA Songkran Event a pad Thai world record was achieved.

Two Chinese tourists arrested over a gold shop robbery in Nakhon Ratchasima have confessed to the crime, according to police. The suspects, aged 27 and 19, reportedly said they ran out of money while travelling in Thailand after spending heavily, including on Thai girlfriends. Police tracked them down in Bangkok’s Prawet district within eight hours using CCTV footage and a coordinated multi-agency operation. Authorities said the robbery appeared planned, with tools such as a hammer and a firearm-like object allegedly involved, though the gun is still being checked. All stolen items were recovered, and police said the pair had no known criminal records or links to organised crime.

A 40,000-litre oil tanker overturned on a curve in Nan province, spilling around 5,000 litres of fuel onto the road. The accident happened on April 27 along the Thung Chang to Chaloem Phra Kiat route in Thung Chang district. Officials said the tanker was transporting fuel to Laos when the driver lost control while navigating a bend. Local agencies closed off the area while highway workers used absorbent powder to contain the spill and clean the road surface. Traffic later resumed after authorities brought the leak under control and reduced the risk of further accidents.

A 17 year old girl was rescued in Pattaya after clinging to a moving pickup truck and falling onto the road. The incident reportedly happened on April 26 near Mab Prachan Reservoir in Bang Lamung district. A motorcyclist witnessed the girl hanging from the vehicle and stepped in to help after she fell. The driver is accused of abandoning her after alleged sexual abuse, turning the incident into a criminal investigation. Police are now looking into the allegations and the events that led to the girl being left in danger.

Cambodia has protested against the use of the term “Scambodia” in a Wall Street Journal article about cybercrime. The article, published on April 19, described Cambodia as a major hub for scam operations and alleged that some compounds were the size of small towns. Cambodian officials demanded that the term be removed, arguing that it unfairly damages the country’s image. The Wall Street Journal reportedly refused to make the change, keeping the wording in place. The dispute adds another layer to ongoing scrutiny of scam networks operating across Southeast Asia.

Police and district officials are investigating a brawl between Thai and Chinese workers at a construction site in Rayong. The fight broke out on April 26 in Map Kha, Nikhom Phatthana district, after a verbal dispute reportedly escalated into violence. Several people suffered minor injuries during the confrontation. Officials questioned supervisors and workers from both sides while considering possible charges related to assault and public disturbance. The site operator has temporarily separated the groups and suspended work, with interpreters being arranged to help address language barriers.

Community leaders inspected a pedestrian bridge in Pathum Thani after residents complained it was being used for sexual activity and adult content filming. The bridge, located in Chiang Rak Yai in Sam Khok district, was visited by local officials and reporters on April 28. Items reportedly found at the scene included used condoms, underwear, and a condom-covered eggplant. Residents raised concerns that the area had become unsafe and inappropriate for public use. Authorities are now expected to increase monitoring and consider further action to prevent the bridge from being misused.

A Guinness World Record was set at the Songkran Festival in Los Angeles after more than 1,300 Pad Thai dishes were sold within one hour. The record-breaking event took place on April 26 as part of the 2026 Thai New Year celebration. Hollywood Boulevard was closed for three kilometres to host the festival, creating a large Thai cultural showcase in the city. Organisers described it as the largest Thai festival held outside Thailand. The achievement gave Thai cuisine a major international spotlight while celebrating Songkran with food, culture, and community.

CP Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s SEGA Corporation to explore entertainment opportunities in Thailand and ASEAN. The agreement was announced on April 27 and focuses on expanding intellectual property into new business lines. The partnership could involve gaming, media, content, and themed entertainment using SEGA’s well-known brands. CP Group’s media platforms, including TrueVisions, may play a role in bringing these IP-driven projects to wider regional audiences. The move reflects growing interest in Thailand and Southeast Asia as markets for global entertainment and pop culture expansion.