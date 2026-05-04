Thailand News | Chiang Mai police arrest man accused of killing homeless victims, Cambodia crackdown sends 635 Thai nationals back home

In the news today, we have two separate shocking murder cases coming out of Chiang Mai involving homeless victims and Myanmar migrant workers, then a helicopter crashing and catching fire near a BTS maintenance center, also, arrests have been made over alleged child trafficking at a Pathum Thani cat spa, in economic news Thailand’s wage growth is struggling to keep pace with rising costs, and later hundreds of Thai nationals have been repatriated after falling victim to scam centers in Cambodia.

Police in Chiang Mai arrested 31-year-old Panae Puli after two homeless men were found dead in separate locations in the city. The first victim, 51-year-old Boonrueang Muensri, was discovered under Rattanakosin Bridge after being stabbed and set on fire. A second victim, 46-year-old Joe Saengsen, was later found under Khrua Sali Wiang Ping Bridge with injuries from a violent assault. Police say the suspect confessed to both killings, claiming the attacks followed disputes over a mobile phone, a blanket, and irritation over body odour. Investigators are also looking into his reported confession to another killing in Chiang Rai, while authorities review safety measures for vulnerable homeless communities.

A small helicopter crashed and caught fire near a BTS maintenance centre in Samut Prakan at around 9.10am on May 3. The pilot and mechanic inside escaped with minor injuries and were able to walk after the incident. Rescue workers, ambulances, and firefighters were sent to the scene, where the blaze took about an hour to bring under control. Officials said the helicopter, a two-seat Guimbal Cabri G2, belonged to a private factory and crashed roughly 100 to 200 metres from its landing area. Early reports suggest the aircraft may have hit grass or another obstruction while landing, though agencies are still investigating the exact cause.

Two Japanese nationals were arrested in Bangkok’s Soi Sukhumvit 33 on suspicion of distributing crystal methamphetamine to foreign clients. Immigration officers detained 47-year-old Yuya and 51-year-old Naoto in Khlong Tan Nuea after receiving a tip-off and monitoring their movements. Police said the men arrived on a Honda ADV350 scooter, where officers later found 16.04 grammes of crystal meth hidden in the front compartment. Both suspects denied owning the drugs, but authorities said they had gathered evidence during a longer investigation into the group’s activities. Immigration officials have since ordered tougher visa renewal checks and warned that foreigners involved in criminal activity may face deportation and blacklisting.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman and two associates for allegedly operating a child trafficking ring through a cat spa in Pathum Thani. The suspects, identified as Waykanyapat, Thawatchai, and Yuwadee, were taken into custody on May 2 under human trafficking charges. Investigators found 22 workers at the premises, including several minors, and seized phones, electronic devices, and hundreds of condoms during the raid. The operation followed the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who told police she had been hired by the spa’s owners, while a second underage victim was later identified. Police said the business had operated for seven years, earned thousands of baht per day, and has now been handed over for further legal proceedings.

Four Myanmar workers were arrested in Chiang Mai while allegedly trying to flee after the killing of their employer in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district. The suspects, identified as Su, Yao, Dam, and Boss, were accused of jointly killing Somchai at a workers’ camp. Police said the attack was allegedly planned after a dispute over unpaid wages. Investigators reported that two of the suspects stabbed and slashed the victim while he was asleep, while the other two kept watch. The four reportedly confessed during questioning and were transferred to Mae Rim investigators for further legal action.

Thailand’s minimum wage has increased by an average of only 1.7% per year over the past decade, according to analysis by Bnomics, Bangkok Bank’s research unit. Although wages have risen on paper, higher costs for food, transport, and housing have eaten into workers’ purchasing power. The nationwide minimum wage was set at 300 baht per day in 2012, but its real value weakened over time as living expenses climbed. The study found that many workers are mostly keeping up with inflation rather than moving ahead financially. Bnomics suggested future wage adjustments should better reflect regional living costs while being linked to productivity, opportunity, and broader economic development.

A US national wanted for transnational drug trafficking was arrested at a condominium in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, on May 1. Thai immigration and narcotics officers tracked the 34-year-old suspect, identified only as Stanislav, after receiving intelligence from the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Officers found syringes and a suspicious substance in the room, but later checks confirmed the substance was a hormone stimulant rather than an illegal drug. Authorities said he is wanted in the United States over alleged links to a network trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine from Thailand to the US in November 2025. His permission to stay in Thailand has been revoked, and he is expected to be deported to face legal proceedings in the United States.

Cambodia returned 635 Thai nationals through the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo on April 30 after a crackdown on online scam networks. The first group of 350 people arrived at around 4.50pm, followed by another 285 at about 6.20pm. Thai officials said every returnee would be screened to determine whether they were victims lured into scam operations or willing participants in illegal activity. The handover involved coordination between Thai and Cambodian diplomatic, military, police, labour, social development, and security agencies. Officials said more Thais may still be in Cambodia and warned that those seeking help should contact Thai embassies or relevant agencies through proper channels.