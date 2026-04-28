Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

Police and district officials are investigating a brawl between Chinese and Thai construction workers in Map Kha, Nikhom Phatthana district, Rayong, which left several people with minor injuries on April 26.

The incident involved several of workers at a construction site, where a verbal dispute reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage showed workers wearing reflective vests and safety helmets clashing near a motorcycle parking area. Some workers tried to intervene, but several people on both sides sustained minor injuries.

Amarin TV reported that a local source said the dispute may have stemmed from ongoing coordination problems between a Thai site supervisor and a Chinese site supervisor.

Differences in working methods had caused repeated disagreements before the incident, the source added.