Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 28, 2026, 2:46 PM
85 1 minute read
Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

Police and district officials are investigating a brawl between Chinese and Thai construction workers in Map Kha, Nikhom Phatthana district, Rayong, which left several people with minor injuries on April 26.

The incident involved several of workers at a construction site, where a verbal dispute reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage showed workers wearing reflective vests and safety helmets clashing near a motorcycle parking area. Some workers tried to intervene, but several people on both sides sustained minor injuries.

Amarin TV reported that a local source said the dispute may have stemmed from ongoing coordination problems between a Thai site supervisor and a Chinese site supervisor.

Differences in working methods had caused repeated disagreements before the incident, the source added.

Yesterday, April 27, police, district officials, and the Internal Security Operations Command in Rayong visited the site to monitor the situation.

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Police are investigating a Rayong construction site brawl between Thai and Chinese workers that left several people injured.
Photo via Khaosod

Officers called in the site supervisors from both sides, along with the workers involved, for questioning. Initial findings showed several people were involved in the brawl, which may fall under assault and causing a public disturbance.

The site operator has temporarily suspended work and separated Thai and Chinese workers to reduce tensions and prevent another confrontation.

Interpreters are also being arranged after language barriers and miscommunications were identified as one of the key factors behind the dispute.

Police are investigating a Rayong construction site brawl between Thai and Chinese workers that left several people injured.
Photo via Khaosod

The Internal Security Operations Command in Rayong is continuing to review CCTV footage in detail to identify additional people involved. It is also coordinating with relevant agencies to set preventive measures against similar incidents.

Officials urged all sides to resolve the dispute through peaceful means, warning it could affect foreign labour management and investor confidence in Rayong’s industrial estates.

Elsewhere, a late-night dispute between two Burmese construction workers escalated into a machete attack at a luxury housing estate in Pattaya, leaving one man with a serious head injury, while another remains in police custody.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 28, 2026, 2:46 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.