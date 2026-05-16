Train-bus collision Bangkok’s Makkasan was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail

[OPINION] Bangkok’s Makkasan train-bus collision was not an accident. It was a system designed to fail

A freight train rumbles across a major commercial intersection at street level, while buses and cars sit waiting at a red light straddling the tracks.

It sounds absurd. In most global cities, it would be. In Bangkok, on the afternoon of Saturday 16 May 2026, it was reality. And it cost at least eight people their lives.

A State Railway of Thailand freight train, en route from Chachoengsao to Bang Sue, struck a Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) route 206 air-conditioned bus that had become stranded on the tracks beneath the Asoke-Phetchaburi expressway. The collision triggered a fireball that engulfed nearby motorbikes and cars. Twenty-five people were injured. Some estimates put the figure higher.

The official cause? The bus was caught at a red light, stuck straddling the railway tracks because of heavy traffic ahead.

It is tempting to file this under “freak accident”. It is not.

A 20th-century crossing in a 21st-century megacity

The first and largest failure here is not who did what, but why this crossing exists at all.

Asoke Halt is a minor stop on the SRT’s Eastern Line, sitting in one of Asia’s most expensive commercial districts, within walking distance of MRT Phetchaburi, the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan terminus, and Sukhumvit’s luxury hotels and embassies.

Every time a train runs between Bang Sue and the eastern seaboard, hauling either passengers or freight from Laem Chabang port, it cuts directly through this neighbourhood at ground level. Through traffic. Through tens of thousands of pedestrians a day. Past five-star hotels.

The international comparison is uncomfortable. Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul: none of them route freight trains through their central business district at street level. They stopped doing so decades ago, in some cases more than a century ago.

A cascade of failures, not one

In modern urban rail systems, for a vehicle to even reach the position the route 206 bus found itself in, three separate safety layers must fail in sequence.

1. Barriers and signalling. A witness who filmed the moments before impact claimed the level crossing barriers never came down. If true, the most basic line of defence simply did not function.

2. Traffic signal pre-emption. In cities with modern crossing systems, the red light facing the road is timed against incoming train movements. When a train approaches, the light immediately stops traffic from entering the danger zone, regardless of the normal cycle. Bangkok’s traffic lights and SRT’s signals do not appear to talk to each other in any meaningful way.

3. Yellow box junctions. Painted markings, enforced by camera or fine, that prohibit drivers from entering a crossing if there is no clear exit on the other side. Standard in London, Hong Kong, and most European capitals. Largely absent from Bangkok’s at-grade rail crossings.

All three layers failed, or were never properly there to begin with.

What other cities did about this?

Cities that once had Bangkok’s problem made a choice, sometimes painful, sometimes expensive, but always decisive.

Japan: Tokyo’s metropolitan government has spent decades systematically eliminating level crossings. Forty-three separate projects have been completed in Tokyo, removing 395 railway crossings to date. Across Japan, the total number of level crossings has been cut roughly in half over 50 years.

The Japanese even have a special term, akazu no fumikiri, for crossings so heavily trafficked that they rarely open to road users. These get prioritised for elimination, either by elevating the railway onto viaducts or burying it underground.

Singapore: chose the most aggressive solution available. Its MRT runs entirely on elevated tracks or underground. Even the legacy KTM intercity line from Malaysia was decommissioned and replaced with a tunnelled route. There are essentially no urban level crossings left.

Hong Kong and Taiwan: in their dense urban cores, rail is grade-separated. Where at-grade crossings exist in suburban or rural zones, they are heavily fortified with full automatic barriers, multiple warning lights, and audible alarms.

United States: federal highway policy is blunt on the matter. The first alternative that should always be considered for a road-rail crossing is elimination. Elimination provides the highest level of crossing safety because the point of intersection is remove.

The logic is simple. The safest level crossing is the one that no longer exists.

Thailand’s quiet statistics

This is not a problem the Thai authorities are unaware of. Thailand has 2,457 road-railway crossings across its 4,346-kilometre rail network. Only 410 of them have manned or automatic barriers. Another 144 are bridges and 117 are underpasses. Almost 1,800 crossings have no barriers at all.

The pattern of accidents tells the same story. Of 437 train-related incidents between 2005 and 2021, around 44 percent occurred at unofficial crossings.

And this is not the first time a Thai freight train has obliterated a passenger bus. In 2020, a train hit a bus at a crossing in Chachoengsao, leaving 19 dead and 40 injured. It was one of the worst level crossing accidents in recent years.Saturday’s tragedy was a re-run of that disaster, scaled down only by chance.

A central reason nothing changes is that no single agency owns the problem. SRT has cited a 1963 rule to argue that it is only responsible for barriers at crossings where roads existed before the railway. Where the railway came first and the road followed, the responsibility falls to local or central road authorities

It is the classic Thai bureaucratic deadlock. Each agency points at the next. Budgets get bounced between ministries. Decades pass. And the rail network keeps cutting through neighbourhoods that have grown up around it.

What can be done now?

Grade separation, burying the rail line or putting it on a viaduct through central Bangkok, is the only permanent answer. It would cost tens of billions of baht and take a decade. But it is not the only thing that can be done.

Before the first shovel hits the ground, several interventions are immediately possible.

Paint yellow box junctions across every at-grade rail crossing in Bangkok, with CCTV enforcement and automatic fines. Install signal pre-emption so that road traffic lights coordinate with train movements, a technology that has existed since the 1980s. Install crossing-occupancy sensors that detect vehicles stuck on the tracks and alert drivers in real time. Mandate that BMTA buses, taxis, and goods vehicles never enter a rail crossing without confirming a clear exit.

These are not moonshots. They are basic safety hygiene.

The uncomfortable truth

Bangkok is positioning itself as a regional high-speed rail hub. The Chinese-backed Bangkok-Nong Khai line is under construction. Double-tracking projects are spreading nationwide. The country is investing tens of billions of baht in rail.

Yet at the symbolic heart of Sukhumvit, an old freight line still slices through traffic at street level, with barriers that may or may not work and traffic lights that have no idea a train is coming.

The collision at Makkasan was not really an accident. An accident is something nobody saw coming. This one had been predicted, in print, by Thai journalists and rail experts, for years. The only unknown was the date.

Unless the prime minister, the SRT, BMTA, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Ministry of Transport stop passing the parcel and start doing what Tokyo began half a century ago, the question is not whether this happens again. The question is where, and to whom.

Eight families have already paid the price for that delay. They deserve to be the last.