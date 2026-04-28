CP Group signs MoU with SEGA to explore ASEAN IP growth

CP Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan-based SEGA Corporation to explore entertainment business opportunities in Thailand and the ASEAN region, the companies announced yesterday, April 27.

The agreement focuses on combining SEGA’s global intellectual property (IP) and content development expertise with CP Group’s business ecosystem and regional network.

Under the MoU, both parties will begin by studying the commercial potential of SEGA’s well-known IPs, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds. The partnership will also examine long-term collaboration structures to support sustainable growth.

CP Group’s business network, which spans more than 20 countries across industries such as food, agriculture, retail, telecommunications, and media, is expected to support the development and distribution of new entertainment experiences.

In terms of audience reach, CP Group highlighted its media platforms, particularly TrueVisions, which distributes international content and animation in Thailand through pay TV and OTT services. The platform is expected to support the expansion of SEGA’s IPs to wider audiences.

The companies will also explore opportunities to develop new IPs tailored for the ASEAN market, as well as expansion through licensing and distribution networks, including potential growth beyond Thailand.

Haruki Satomi, president and chief executive officer of SEGA Corporation, said the partnership would support the global expansion of SEGA’s IPs and help create new entertainment experiences for audiences in ASEAN and beyond.

“We are very pleased to reach this agreement with CP Group, which has a strong business foundation in Thailand and across Asia. This collaboration will accelerate the global expansion of SEGA’s IP and create new entertainment experiences for ASEAN and, in the long term, global audiences.”

Soopakij Chearavanont, chairman of CP Group, said the agreement would allow both organisations to combine strengths to develop new IPs and promote ASEAN culture to a global audience.

The MoU was signed at SEGA Corporation’s headquarters in Tokyo in April, with senior executives from both companies attending.

In a separate deal, Thailand’s Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) has signed an MoU with Canva, marking a new collaboration to enhance digital learning and design capabilities in private schools across the country.