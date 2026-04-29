Fujiseiki showcases TSDH shari ball machine at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026

Japanese food-production equipment manufacturer Fujiseiki Co., Ltd. said it is advancing automation-focused production systems as demand grows for efficient operations that maintain consistent quality, hygiene and safety standards in food manufacturing.

Published by Global Kigyo, the report said Fujiseiki has built an international reputation for developing machines that produce artisan Japanese foods such as sushi and onigiri to match the standard associated with hand-prepared products. The company said its approach applies labour-saving machine expertise to both customer solutions and its own manufacturing processes, supporting consistent output and production efficiency.

Taiji Aoki, chief executive officer of Fujiseiki Co., Ltd. said…

“We need to utilise technology to maintain quality and improve on existing techniques.”

The company’s approach to automation

Aoki said automation plays a role in supporting consistent standards, particularly in food production.

“Due to labour shortages, we have to think about how we can manage tasks with automation,” he said. “This approach is particularly true of the food industry, where unimpeachable standards are required at all levels, all the time. In food manufacturing, safety and hygiene are of top importance.

“To ensure this, manufacturers have to ensure consistent products. Automation is one way of accomplishing this. With delicate foods such as sushi and onigiri, we always look for new processes to produce better-tasting, higher-quality results.”

Fujiseiki said its practical approach to research and development includes providing bespoke services for clients and responding to long-term growth in convenience shopping and eating.

International expansion and product development

Fujiseiki said Japan’s demographic shift affects both labour supply and long-term domestic consumer markets, and said the company is expanding into international food-production machinery categories, including pasta- and tortilla-making devices.

The Fukuoka-based company said it maintains its Made in Japan status and has worked with more than 10,000 businesses in its history, creating more than 250 types of machines for customers. Key products listed include sushi machines, noodle machines, onigiri machines and rice dispensers.

“With bases in Europe and Southeast Asia, we will be looking to further our presence in those areas. The next step will be a further push into the U.S. market, as sushi is becoming increasingly popular there. We are currently working on these new areas, and are looking to commercialise them soon.”

THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 showcase

Fujiseiki highlighted its participation at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026, where it showcased its latest shari ball machine, the TSDH, in a VIP space. The company said the TSDH was recognised as a finalist in the 2026 THAIFEX-HOREC Innovation Awards, citing its design and contribution to the industry.

The report said visitors gathered around the TSDH throughout the exhibition, focusing on its precise movements and uniform output quality. Fujiseiki said the machine uses proprietary technology intended to recreate the craftsmanship of hand-formed sushi rice.

Thai Prime Minister Anuthín Charnweerakul visits Fujiseiki booth

Fujiseiki said a highlight of its THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 participation was a visit by Thai Prime Minister Anuthín Charnweerakul to the company’s booth. According to the report, the Prime Minister observed a demonstration of the TSDH shari ball machine and expressed strong interest and praise for Japan’s advanced food processing technology.

Fujiseiki described the visit as a symbolic moment of technological exchange between Thailand and Japan through shared food culture.

Press Release