Fujiseiki showcases TSDH shari ball machine at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 29, 2026, 10:45 AM
93 2 minutes read
Fujiseiki showcases TSDH shari ball machine at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 | Thaiger

Japanese food-production equipment manufacturer Fujiseiki Co., Ltd. said it is advancing automation-focused production systems as demand grows for efficient operations that maintain consistent quality, hygiene and safety standards in food manufacturing.

Published by Global Kigyo, the report said Fujiseiki has built an international reputation for developing machines that produce artisan Japanese foods such as sushi and onigiri to match the standard associated with hand-prepared products. The company said its approach applies labour-saving machine expertise to both customer solutions and its own manufacturing processes, supporting consistent output and production efficiency.

Taiji Aoki, chief executive officer of Fujiseiki Co., Ltd. said…

“We need to utilise technology to maintain quality and improve on existing techniques.”

The company’s approach to automation

Aoki said automation plays a role in supporting consistent standards, particularly in food production.

“Due to labour shortages, we have to think about how we can manage tasks with automation,” he said. “This approach is particularly true of the food industry, where unimpeachable standards are required at all levels, all the time. In food manufacturing, safety and hygiene are of top importance.

“To ensure this, manufacturers have to ensure consistent products. Automation is one way of accomplishing this. With delicate foods such as sushi and onigiri, we always look for new processes to produce better-tasting, higher-quality results.”

Related Articles

Fujiseiki said its practical approach to research and development includes providing bespoke services for clients and responding to long-term growth in convenience shopping and eating.

International expansion and product development

Fujiseiki said Japan’s demographic shift affects both labour supply and long-term domestic consumer markets, and said the company is expanding into international food-production machinery categories, including pasta- and tortilla-making devices.

The Fukuoka-based company said it maintains its Made in Japan status and has worked with more than 10,000 businesses in its history, creating more than 250 types of machines for customers. Key products listed include sushi machines, noodle machines, onigiri machines and rice dispensers.

“With bases in Europe and Southeast Asia, we will be looking to further our presence in those areas. The next step will be a further push into the U.S. market, as sushi is becoming increasingly popular there. We are currently working on these new areas, and are looking to commercialise them soon.”

THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 showcase

Fujiseiki highlighted its participation at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026, where it showcased its latest shari ball machine, the TSDH, in a VIP space. The company said the TSDH was recognised as a finalist in the 2026 THAIFEX-HOREC Innovation Awards, citing its design and contribution to the industry.

The report said visitors gathered around the TSDH throughout the exhibition, focusing on its precise movements and uniform output quality. Fujiseiki said the machine uses proprietary technology intended to recreate the craftsmanship of hand-formed sushi rice.

Thai Prime Minister Anuthín Charnweerakul visits Fujiseiki booth

Fujiseiki showcases TSDH shari ball machine at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 | News by Thaiger

Fujiseiki said a highlight of its THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2026 participation was a visit by Thai Prime Minister Anuthín Charnweerakul to the company’s booth. According to the report, the Prime Minister observed a demonstration of the TSDH shari ball machine and expressed strong interest and praise for Japan’s advanced food processing technology.

Fujiseiki described the visit as a symbolic moment of technological exchange between Thailand and Japan through shared food culture.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

14 year old boy caught sexually assaulting 8 year old girl in Pathum Thani

39 minutes ago
Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip

2 hours ago
Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Crime News

Australian child sex offender on the run caught in Khon Kaen

2 hours ago
40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil

18 hours ago
Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge

19 hours ago
Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

19 hours ago
Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

20 hours ago
Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone

21 hours ago
Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand

21 hours ago
Siam Paragon is currently hosting NEXTOPIA Local Harvest Coffee Fest 2026 from April 23 to May 12 | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon is currently hosting NEXTOPIA Local Harvest Coffee Fest 2026 from April 23 to May 12

21 hours ago
Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps

22 hours ago
Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk

24 hours ago
Thai influencer slammed over Songkran tile grout stunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer slammed over Songkran tile grout stunt

1 day ago
Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad

1 day ago
Chinese gold robbery suspects tracked by cigarette butts | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese gold robbery suspects tracked by cigarette butts

1 day ago
Fists fly after man causes disurbance at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Fists fly after man causes disurbance at Phuket restaurant

2 days ago
Bangkok rolls out new bus stops with clearer route and digital displays | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out new bus stops with clearer route and digital displays

2 days ago
Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home

2 days ago
Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud

2 days ago
Teenage gunman kills Thai man in Phra Pradaeng Songkran celebrations | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Teenage gunman kills Thai man in Phra Pradaeng Songkran celebrations

2 days ago
Udon Thani nurse calls police after delivery rider lingers outside dorm, asks to see her &#8216;cat&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani nurse calls police after delivery rider lingers outside dorm, asks to see her ‘cat’

2 days ago
Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio

2 days ago
Thai AirAsia halt nine routes from Don Mueang due to fuel crisis | Thaiger Business News

Thai AirAsia halt nine routes from Don Mueang due to fuel crisis

2 days ago
Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours

2 days ago
Drug-fuelled gunman opens fire on Ayutthaya road, killing Thai woman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Drug-fuelled gunman opens fire on Ayutthaya road, killing Thai woman

2 days ago
Business NewsEventsFoodPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 29, 2026, 10:45 AM
93 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.