Thailand News | Tourist injured after risky Songthaew backflip in Pattaya, gear mistake leads to fire at Bangkok petrol station

In the news today we’ve got some tourists in Pattaya engaging in both risky and lewd behavior in separate incidents, Prime Minister Anutin has ordered a crackdown on badly behaved tourists, it’s not all tourists behaving badly, though, as two Thai teen suspects have been arrested for robbing an aussie in Pattaya, speaking of Australia a large shipment of heroin hidden in Thai Silk blouses was seized in Phuket, and in some deeply unsettling news a man has died from rabies after having been scratched by a husky puppy.

A foreign tourist was injured after attempting a backflip from the rear of a moving songthaew on Pattaya Beach Road. The incident happened at around 2am near Pattaya Beach 6/1 and was recorded in a video that later circulated online. Before falling, the man had reportedly been hanging from the vehicle’s rear roof rail while friends cheered him on. He crashed face-first onto the pavement, suffering a swollen cut to his forehead, but managed to stand up with help from his friends. The group left the scene without seeking medical assistance, while locals criticised the stunt as reckless and dangerous for both passengers and drivers.

A group of foreign tourists, believed to be Russian nationals, drew public outrage after being filmed behaving inappropriately in the sea off Pattaya Beach. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of May 6 near Soi 13/4 on Pattaya Beach Road. Witnesses said four couples entered the water and began acting in a sexually explicit manner despite verbal warnings from onlookers. Videos of the incident spread quickly online, prompting criticism over public decency and the impact such behaviour has on Pattaya’s image. Authorities are reviewing the footage to determine whether any laws were broken and whether further action is needed.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has vowed to tighten oversight of tourists following a string of recent incidents involving foreign visitors in Thailand. The move comes amid growing public frustration over disorderly behaviour in major tourism areas, including Pattaya and Phuket. Officials have been urged to enforce the law more strictly while ensuring that Thailand remains welcoming to responsible travellers. The government is aiming to protect the country’s reputation as a major tourism destination without discouraging visitors who follow local rules. Authorities are expected to place greater attention on public order, safety, and rapid responses to tourist-related complaints.

Police in Phuket seized heroin hidden inside Thai silk blouses that were reportedly being transported to Australia. A Thai flight attendant said he was unaware the clothing contained drugs and claimed he had only been hired to deliver the 48 blouses for a fee. The heroin, weighing around six kilogrammes, was found packed in plastic and sewn into the garments. Authorities are investigating who arranged the shipment and whether the courier was knowingly involved in the smuggling attempt. The seizure adds to ongoing concerns about traffickers using ordinary travellers and commercial goods to move narcotics across borders.

Two teenagers were arrested in Pattaya after an Australian tourist was allegedly stabbed with scissors and robbed of AU$6,000. The 45 year old tourist told police he had invited two people to his room in South Pattaya late on May 4 before an argument broke out. He claimed he was pushed into the bathroom and stabbed in the right side of his chest before the pair fled with the money. Police tracked the suspects, aged 17 and 16, to a nearby condominium and seized scissors and cash as evidence. The suspects reportedly confessed and were charged with joint robbery at night using a weapon.

A 47 year old man in Ubon Ratchathani died from rabies after reportedly being scratched by a Siberian Husky puppy. He had been healthy before playing with the puppy, but later developed symptoms and was confirmed to have the disease. Health officials warned that rabies can be carried by many mammals, not only stray dogs, and that bites, scratches, or saliva entering open wounds can pose a risk. Livestock teams responded by vaccinating 612 animals, including 511 dogs and 101 cats, within a five-kilometre radius of the outbreak site. Residents were also advised to monitor animals closely and seek immediate medical care after any possible exposure.

A South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested at a luxury condominium in Pattaya on his birthday. Thai and South Korean authorities identified the 37 year old suspect, named Sangcheon, as a key figure in a call centre scam network. Investigators said he helped launder money through a digital asset platform and managed mule bank accounts used in fraudulent transactions. He was also accused of posing as a government official and tricking victims into installing malicious software before transferring money. Police later found he had overstayed his visa, meaning he will first face immigration proceedings in Thailand before possible extradition to South Korea.

A 71 year old driver accidentally crashed into fuel pumps at a Bangchak petrol station in Bangkok, causing a fire that destroyed his car and damaged two dispensers. The incident happened at about 7.14am on May 6 on Rama II Soi 94 in Bang Khun Thian district. Firefighters arrived to find the sedan engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to fuel dispensers as staff and customers evacuated. The driver said he had stopped to refuel and inflate his tyres before mistakenly shifting gears and pressing the accelerator. Fire crews brought the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.