Pad Thai sales break world record at LA Songkran event

A Guinness World Record was set during the Songkran Festival in Los Angeles on April 26 after more than 1,300 Pad Thai dishes were sold within one hour.

The “2026 Thai New Year: Songkran Festival” took place along a three-kilometre Hollywood Boulevard, which was closed to host the event. The organisers described it as the largest Thai festival held outside Thailand. The event drew more than 200,000 attendees, including Thai, American, and international visitors.

Proceedings began at 10am with a cultural parade along the boulevard. The procession featured Thai youth in traditional dress, participants from the Miss Thai Town 2026 pageant, and around 30 social media influencers. The parade attracted large crowds along both sides of the route.

One of the main activities followed shortly after, with organisers attempting a Guinness World Record for Pad Thai sales. The target was set at 1,200 portions sold within one hour. Chefs from 48 restaurants took part in the challenge, preparing and selling the dishes on site.

A total of 1,338 portions were sold within the one-hour timeframe, exceeding the target. Representatives from Guinness World Records later confirmed the achievement on stage, and participants received certificates recognising their involvement.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles, Tor Sornlump, said the idea for the record attempt followed strong early demand, with more than 700 Pad Thai orders placed in advance. Organisers then decided to proceed with the official attempt.

In addition to the record attempt, participating chefs also took part in a cooking competition, preparing Pad Thai in different styles.

A large-scale cooking demonstration using a giant pan was also held, with public figures including Sudarat Keyuraphan and Pita Limjaroenrat joining the activity.

The event was supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand Los Angeles Office and the Department of International Trade Promotion. Activities ran from 8am to 9pm and included cultural performances, live music, and Muay Thai demonstrations.

Organisers reported strong engagement at food stalls throughout the day, with visitors queuing for Thai dishes and desserts. Popular items included mango sticky rice, durian sticky rice, and fresh durian. Many attendees wore Thai-inspired clothing, contributing to the festival atmosphere.