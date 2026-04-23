Thailand News | Pattaya Bar fight leaves German Tourist hurt, Family turns funeral into farewell celebration in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Today we’ve got a whole lot of misbehaving people in store for you. First, the badly behaving foreigners in the form of Pattaya bar fights and lazy Phuket travelers, Then, the badly behaving monks in the form of a 50-year sentence for temple embezzlement not to mention the ones drinking and sniffing glue! After that we’ve got ladyboys getting naughty and then getting fined over viral Songkran videos. Finally we’ve got a funeral gone wild as a family honors a man’s final wish to have exotic dancers at the ceremony.

A violent late-night clash broke out in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao district at around 2am on April 22, leaving a 44-year-old German man injured after two British tourists were accused of attacking him. Witnesses said the confrontation began inside a bar, where the pair were allegedly shouting insults and boasting before the dispute spilled outside near Soi Honey. The victim’s girlfriend said the men also insulted her, spat at her face, and continued the assault even after he fell to the ground. Bystanders, bar staff, and motorcycle taxi riders stepped in to stop the attack, but the two suspects had already fled before police arrived. Officers have opened an investigation and are reviewing footage, although no formal complaint had been filed at the time of reporting.

Two foreign men drew criticism after they were seen leaving rental motorcycles outside the passenger terminal at Phuket International Airport despite signs banning motorcycles and parking in the area. Photos shared online showed them unloading their belongings from the bikes, transferring them to airport trolleys, and then walking into the terminal to continue check-in. The images quickly led to complaints from Thai social media users, many of whom questioned why security staff did not intervene. Some commenters argued that enforcement often appears tougher when Thai offenders are involved, while others pointed out that similar behaviour has happened before with rental vehicles. The incident turned into a wider debate not just about the men’s actions, but about airport enforcement and double standards.

A Thai court has sentenced former abbot Phra Dhammawachiranuwat, also known as Tid Yaem, to 50 years in prison for embezzling more than 2 billion baht from Wat Rai Khing temple funds. The verdict was delivered on April 21 by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan, with the former monk convicted on 19 counts. Investigators began digging into the temple’s finances in mid-2025 after complaints emerged, with undercover officers reportedly posing as monks during the inquiry. Authorities said they found evidence that temple money had been misused between 2021 and 2024, with at least 300 million baht diverted. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered repayment of 28 million baht, marking one of the most serious financial scandals to hit Thailand’s Buddhist establishment in recent years.

Officials in Nakhon Ratchasima launched an inspection after a video spread online showing a group in monk-like robes allegedly drinking alcohol and sniffing glue near a public area. The footage was reported from a spot near a Bodhi tree along the city moat behind the Provincial Administrative Organisation, prompting concern over damage to Buddhism’s image. When officers from the provincial Buddhism office, police, and local monastic representatives checked the site, the men seen in the video were no longer there. However, they found used glue bags, glue containers, bottles of white alcohol, mats, pillows, and cooking equipment at the location. Authorities are now working urgently to determine whether the people involved were genuine monks or impostors dressed to resemble them.

Investigators say a parasailing accident off Kamala Beach in Phuket on April 20 happened because a boat propeller cut the rope connecting the parachute to the speedboat. The incident gained attention after video posted online showed the rope snapping shortly after take-off, sending a tourist and a parasailing assistant into the sea. Both fell from a low height and avoided injury, but the footage raised fresh concern about marine activity safety standards in Phuket. Authorities later said the parasailing operator had the proper permit, the staff held the required documents, and the driver tested negative for drugs. Even so, the case has added to public calls for tighter oversight of adventure tourism activities on the island.

Police in Sattahip tracked down a 32-year-old ladyboy after a Songkran festival video from Bang Saray, Chon Buri, went viral online. Officers said the footage showed groups of revellers wearing revealing clothing, dancing to loud music, and behaving in ways considered unsuitable for a public family-oriented celebration. One person in the clip was seen removing parts of their clothing while dancing on a vehicle, with alcohol said to have played a role in the incident. After being summoned for questioning, the individual admitted attending the event, drinking, and going too far, while also apologising for the behaviour. Police then issued a fine under public indecency provisions following complaints from residents and observers.

Thailand said talks with Myanmar’s new leadership on April 22 would focus on major bilateral and regional concerns, including border security, pollution, and Myanmar’s possible path back into ASEAN. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the visit to Naypyidaw had three main aims, beginning with recognition of Myanmar’s new government and support for a transition toward peace and dialogue. A second priority was boosting cooperation on border issues, transnational crime, scam operations, and drug trafficking affecting Thailand. The discussions also covered water and air pollution as well as the reopening of border trade, which Thailand says makes up 80% of trade between the two countries. Thailand also voiced support for Myanmar’s gradual return to ASEAN, while stressing that the country must still address the bloc’s concerns and the unresolved five-point consensus.

A family in Nakhon Si Thammarat hired three dancers to perform in front of a coffin during a funeral on April 20, saying they were carrying out the deceased man’s final wish. The man, 59-year-old Winit, was described by relatives as cheerful, lively, and widely respected in the community. They said he had previously told them not to mourn heavily when he died and had specifically asked for dancers to appear at his funeral. The performance, held after monks completed the funeral rites, was livestreamed online and drew strong reactions from viewers. Some praised the family for respecting his wishes, while others said the scene was inappropriate, especially with children and young people watching.