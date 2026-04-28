Cambodia pushes back against ‘Scambodia’ label in US media

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 5:20 PM
90 1 minute read
Cambodia pushes back against ‘Scambodia’ label in US media | Thaiger
Photo via Khmer Times

Cambodia protested against the use of the term “Scambodia” in a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article published on April 19, demanding its removal, which WSJ refused.

The article, titled “How Cybercrime became a leading industry in ‘Scambodia’,” stated that Cambodia is a major global hub for scam operations, with compounds described as being the size of small towns.

It also claimed the scam sector generates more income than other industries in the country and referenced human trafficking linked to such operations.

The term “Scambodia” has circulated on social media in recent years but had not previously appeared in a major international publication.

Following the publication, Keo Remy, senior minister and chairman of the Cambodia Human Rights Committee, submitted a formal letter to WSJ Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker. He requested the removal of the term from both the headline and the article, along with an apology.

Keo Remy Senior Minister in charge of human rights in Cambodia
Keo Remy | Photo via Khmer Times

Keo stated that the term is offensive, does not reflect the full situation in Cambodia, and could contribute to discrimination against Cambodian citizens. He also said its use raised concerns regarding journalistic ethics and human rights.

Information Minister Neth Pheaktra submitted a separate letter with similar requests, stating that Cambodian authorities have taken action against scam operations and have not ignored the issue.

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Nevertheless, the WSJ declined to remove the term but published Neth’s response in its Opinion section.

Neth Pheaktra Cambodian politician
Neth Pheaktra | Photo via MGR Online

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro also commented on the issue, stating that Cambodia remains a focus in efforts to address transnational cyber scams and forced labour operations in Southeast Asia.

Pirro said estimates suggest between 40% and 60% of Cambodia’s GDP is linked to scam-related activities, while acknowledging efforts by Cambodian authorities to address the issue. She added that the US would continue to monitor developments.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information said it would continue to follow up on the matter and monitor the use of the term, stating its intention to protect the country’s reputation.

Jeanine Pirro United States attorney
Jeanine Pirro | Photo via Wikipedia

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 5:20 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.