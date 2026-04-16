Thailand video news | Songkran road toll climbs as return travel raises fresh safety concerns, Patong police detain tourists accused of targeting officers with water guns

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The headlines include both the highs and lows of Songkran. ASEAN leaders also respond to rising tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, air pollution continues to worsen in northern Thailand.

Thailand recorded 191 deaths and 911 injuries from 951 accidents between April 10 and 14. Bangkok reported the highest death toll with 16 fatalities. Phrae saw the most accidents and injuries. Officials blamed speeding and drink-driving as the main causes. Motorcycles accounted for most incidents. April 15 marked the final holiday, prompting a surge in return travel. Authorities warned that roads would remain busy and risky. They ordered stricter traffic checks and better transport management across road, rail, and air networks.

A viral video showed foreign tourists targeting a van driver with water guns. Some repeatedly opened his van doors and forced him to step out. Police arrested seven tourists in Patong after the incident. Officers said the group forced open the vehicle and ignored the driver’s objections. Authorities plan to press charges for public disturbance and traffic obstruction. The case sparked criticism online, with many saying the behaviour crossed the line. Police have since tightened safety measures in tourist areas.

Thailand welcomed 619,481 foreign visitors from April 6 to 12. The figure rose by 8.76% from the previous week. Officials credited Songkran for the surge. Around 400,000 travellers from nearby markets visited to join the celebrations. The increase highlights strong demand for festival travel. It also shows that Thailand remains a key destination despite global uncertainty.

Bangkok’s rail network handled 1,148,680 trips on April 13. The figure exceeded forecasts by 15.33%. The Green Line carried the most passengers, especially to Siam, Silom, and Banthat Thong. The Blue Line also saw heavy use, with crowds heading to Silom, Sam Yan, and Khao San Road. The Gold Line recorded sharp growth due to traffic դեպի ICONSIAM. Authorities increased crowd control and added services to manage demand.

ASEAN foreign ministers held emergency talks on April 13. They discussed the growing Middle East conflict and its potential impact. Thailand urged member states to prepare for economic disruption. Officials highlighted risks to energy supply and food security. The Philippines chaired the meeting. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow joined via video call. Ministers agreed to move towards practical contingency planning.

Air quality declined across 42 provinces, with dangerous PM2.5 levels reported nationwide. Northern provinces recorded the worst readings, reaching up to 201.1 micrograms per cubic metre. The northeast and central regions also faced unhealthy conditions. Bangkok saw lower levels but still exceeded safe thresholds in many areas. Forecasters expect a slight improvement around April 17. However, pollution may rise again in several regions next week.

Police in Pattaya questioned four people after an assault on a foreign tourist in Soi 6 on April 13. Investigators said the tourist allegedly started the altercation. Nearby motorcycle taxi drivers stepped in, which escalated the situation. The tourist reportedly punched one driver before the group retaliated. Officers have issued warnings and continue to gather evidence. Legal action will follow if violations are confirmed.

Police in Patong detained a group of foreign tourists for spraying officers with high-pressure water guns. Videos showed revellers repeatedly targeting officers on duty. One clip showed the group surrounding police near a coordination tent. Another showed them continuing the behaviour from a vehicle. Officers tracked down and detained those involved. Police said the actions went beyond festive behaviour and posed safety risks. The incident has raised fresh concerns over crowd control during Songkran.