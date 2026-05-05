Thailand video news | Weekend run of foreign dine-and-dash incidents, Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after ignoring safety advice

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 5, 2026, 11:51 AM
423 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Weekend run of foreign dine-and-dash incidents, Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after ignoring safety advice | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a wave of dine-and-dash incidents involving tourists in Phuket, also on the island a couple was filmed performing lewd acts on each other in an open taxi, over in Pattaya a foreign man was detained after flying off the handle over a bill dispute, on Pattaya beach a Thai delivery driver ended up in a scuffle with a foreigner after asking him not to smoke cannabis, in positive international news, Israeli’s and Iranians have learned to work together! Unfortunately, it was running an illegal school in Koh Phangan. There are also some wild traffic stories involving exploding lithium and pig fat spills, and finally, one more farang couple had to be rescued from a kayaking excursion after ignoring warnings from local guides.

Phuket Restaurants Report Weekend Run of Foreign Dine-and-Dash Incidents

Three separate dine-and-dash incidents involving foreign tourists were reported in Phuket over the same weekend, raising concern among local restaurant owners. In one case, two diners claimed they found an insect in their food, though the owner suspected it had been planted. Another involved a couple allegedly using a fake bank transfer slip to avoid paying at a Patong restaurant. A third incident showed a couple refusing to pay at a street food stall, with video footage capturing aggressive behaviour. Locals are urging police to identify those involved, as several cases were caught on CCTV and widely shared online.

Foreign Tourists Criticised After Lewd Act Filmed on Phuket Taxi

A video showing a foreign couple engaging in a lewd act inside a moving taxi in Patong has sparked backlash online. The incident took place on Thaveewong Road, a busy tourist area. The footage, shared by a local social media page, drew criticism for being unsafe and damaging to Phuket’s image. Some also questioned whether the driver should have intervened. The clip has reignited debate over tourist behaviour and public conduct in Thailand.

Foreign Man Detained After Pattaya Bar Bill Dispute

A foreign man was detained in Pattaya after allegedly refusing to pay a bar bill and causing a disturbance in the early hours of May 4. The man, who identified himself as a 35-year-old Moroccan national, became agitated while being escorted by officials and attempted to flee toward Pattaya Beach. Officers caught him near Soi 12 after a brief struggle. He claimed he had already paid 1,000 baht, while the bar owner said the bill exceeded 2,500 baht. Police are continuing their investigation.

Thai Delivery Rider Injured After Warning Tourist About Cannabis on Pattaya Beach

A Thai delivery rider was assaulted on Pattaya Beach after warning a foreign tourist not to smoke cannabis in a public area. The 29-year-old victim said he approached the tourist politely, but the situation escalated when the tourist allegedly attacked him from behind. The suspect also reportedly made provocative gestures afterwards. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements before deciding on further legal action.

Illegal Koh Phangan School Found With 89 Israeli Children

Authorities raided a childcare centre in Koh Phangan after discovering it was operating beyond its legal limits. The centre was licensed for 18 young children, but officials found 89 Israeli children aged between 2 and 12 on site. They also identified multiple foreign nationals and workers allegedly operating without proper permits. A Thai woman and two Iranian nationals now face charges related to running an unlicensed school and violating labour and child protection laws.

Related Articles

Lithium Battery Truck Fire Damages Chachoengsao Expressway

A truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire on Bangna-Trat Road, causing explosions and damaging the elevated expressway above. Firefighters battled the blaze using water and foam, as lithium-ion batteries can reignite due to thermal runaway. Falling debris forced temporary road closures while engineers inspected the structure. The expressway has since reopened, and authorities are investigating the shipment.

Pork Fat Spill Sends Cars Sliding on Nakhon Pathom Bridge

A slippery road caused by spilt pork fat led to multiple crashes on a bridge in Nakhon Pathom. Dashcam footage showed vehicles losing control and sliding into barriers, with one car overturning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though several vehicles were damaged. Officials have cleaned the road and are working to identify the source of the spill.

Foreign Couple Rescued From Krabi Mangrove After Ignoring Safety Advice

A foreign couple was rescued from a mangrove forest in Krabi after becoming stranded during low tide. The pair had reportedly ignored safety instructions before their kayaking trip at Ao Thalane. When the tide receded, their kayak became stuck in the mud. Tour guides located them before conditions worsened, warning visitors to follow safety advice to avoid similar situations.

Latest Thailand News
Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead

20 minutes ago
Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home

2 hours ago
Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket

2 hours ago
Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp

3 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral

4 hours ago
Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend

20 hours ago
Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder

22 hours ago
2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station

23 hours ago
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning

24 hours ago
Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big

24 hours ago
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge

1 day ago
Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

1 day ago
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch | Thaiger Technology News

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch

1 day ago
17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi

1 day ago
Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic

2 days ago
Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man found dead under tree on Koh Larn

2 days ago
Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia scam crackdown sends 635 Thais back home

2 days ago
Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33 | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Japanese nationals caught with meth in Sukhumvit 33

2 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers | Thaiger Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan raid exposes illegal school, unregistered foreign teachers

2 days ago
Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat officials arrested over fake birth certificates for Chinese children

2 days ago
Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover child trafficking at Pathum Thani cat spa

2 days ago
Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian cocaine suspect caught hiding in Bangkok ditch

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 5, 2026, 11:51 AM
423 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video