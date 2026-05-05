Thailand video news | Weekend run of foreign dine-and-dash incidents, Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after ignoring safety advice

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a wave of dine-and-dash incidents involving tourists in Phuket, also on the island a couple was filmed performing lewd acts on each other in an open taxi, over in Pattaya a foreign man was detained after flying off the handle over a bill dispute, on Pattaya beach a Thai delivery driver ended up in a scuffle with a foreigner after asking him not to smoke cannabis, in positive international news, Israeli’s and Iranians have learned to work together! Unfortunately, it was running an illegal school in Koh Phangan. There are also some wild traffic stories involving exploding lithium and pig fat spills, and finally, one more farang couple had to be rescued from a kayaking excursion after ignoring warnings from local guides.

Three separate dine-and-dash incidents involving foreign tourists were reported in Phuket over the same weekend, raising concern among local restaurant owners. In one case, two diners claimed they found an insect in their food, though the owner suspected it had been planted. Another involved a couple allegedly using a fake bank transfer slip to avoid paying at a Patong restaurant. A third incident showed a couple refusing to pay at a street food stall, with video footage capturing aggressive behaviour. Locals are urging police to identify those involved, as several cases were caught on CCTV and widely shared online.

A video showing a foreign couple engaging in a lewd act inside a moving taxi in Patong has sparked backlash online. The incident took place on Thaveewong Road, a busy tourist area. The footage, shared by a local social media page, drew criticism for being unsafe and damaging to Phuket’s image. Some also questioned whether the driver should have intervened. The clip has reignited debate over tourist behaviour and public conduct in Thailand.

A foreign man was detained in Pattaya after allegedly refusing to pay a bar bill and causing a disturbance in the early hours of May 4. The man, who identified himself as a 35-year-old Moroccan national, became agitated while being escorted by officials and attempted to flee toward Pattaya Beach. Officers caught him near Soi 12 after a brief struggle. He claimed he had already paid 1,000 baht, while the bar owner said the bill exceeded 2,500 baht. Police are continuing their investigation.

A Thai delivery rider was assaulted on Pattaya Beach after warning a foreign tourist not to smoke cannabis in a public area. The 29-year-old victim said he approached the tourist politely, but the situation escalated when the tourist allegedly attacked him from behind. The suspect also reportedly made provocative gestures afterwards. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements before deciding on further legal action.

Authorities raided a childcare centre in Koh Phangan after discovering it was operating beyond its legal limits. The centre was licensed for 18 young children, but officials found 89 Israeli children aged between 2 and 12 on site. They also identified multiple foreign nationals and workers allegedly operating without proper permits. A Thai woman and two Iranian nationals now face charges related to running an unlicensed school and violating labour and child protection laws.

A truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire on Bangna-Trat Road, causing explosions and damaging the elevated expressway above. Firefighters battled the blaze using water and foam, as lithium-ion batteries can reignite due to thermal runaway. Falling debris forced temporary road closures while engineers inspected the structure. The expressway has since reopened, and authorities are investigating the shipment.

A slippery road caused by spilt pork fat led to multiple crashes on a bridge in Nakhon Pathom. Dashcam footage showed vehicles losing control and sliding into barriers, with one car overturning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though several vehicles were damaged. Officials have cleaned the road and are working to identify the source of the spill.

A foreign couple was rescued from a mangrove forest in Krabi after becoming stranded during low tide. The pair had reportedly ignored safety instructions before their kayaking trip at Ao Thalane. When the tide receded, their kayak became stuck in the mud. Tour guides located them before conditions worsened, warning visitors to follow safety advice to avoid similar situations.