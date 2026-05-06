Thailand News | Nationwide checks ordered after Foreign worker permit concerns, Thailand’s first Pokémon centre coming to Bangkok in 2026

In the news today, following the raid earlier this week at a childcare facility on Koh Phangan, the labor minister has ordered a nationwide inspection of foreign workers, in ASEAN news Thailand is moving to cancel its longstanding maritime agreement with Cambodia, in Phuket, a foreign man begging with a child has brought calls for action from locals, at Wat Arun we have more conflicts between tourists and photographers, in New York, Lisa turns heads at the Met Gala with an outfit designed to reflect Thai culture, and a little later medical care for your beloved pokemon is finally available in Bangkok as the city’s first Poke Center opens.

Thailand’s Labour Minister has ordered nationwide inspections of foreign workers following the arrest of nine Thai and foreign suspects at a childcare facility on Koh Phangan. Officials will focus on foreign nationals working without permits or doing jobs outside the scope of their approved work rights. The Department of Employment has been instructed to coordinate with provincial offices, Bangkok employment offices, and other agencies to carry out stricter checks. Foreign workers found violating the law may face fines, deportation, and a two-year ban on applying for a new work permit. Employers who hire unauthorised foreign workers could face heavy fines, possible imprisonment for repeat offences, and a three-year ban on hiring foreign staff.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the cancellation of a 2001 memorandum of understanding with Cambodia concerning overlapping maritime claims. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the decision should not affect border stability, framing it as a policy reset after years without a final settlement. The government is expected to formally notify Cambodia before the cancellation takes effect. Future talks over maritime boundaries and undersea resources are expected to rely on international frameworks, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The move could lead to fresh negotiations if both countries pursue new agreements on disputed waters and resource sharing.

Residents in Patong are urging authorities to respond after a foreign man was filmed begging for money while walking with a young child believed to be his son. The footage, shared online on May 5, showed the man approaching tourists and tuk-tuk drivers along Thaweewong Road. Local workers and business operators said the behaviour made people uncomfortable in one of Phuket’s busiest tourist areas. Social media users claimed they had seen similar incidents before and raised concerns about the area’s image. The public reaction has centred on the need for official intervention, particularly because a child was involved.

A tourist complaint has brought renewed attention to commercial photographers operating at Wat Arun in Bangkok. Visitors claimed they were told to move from public areas so photographers could reserve popular spots for paying photo clients. The incident has raised fresh questions about whether guidelines for photographers and Thai costume rental operators are being properly enforced. Online criticism followed, with some commenters saying such behaviour could damage the visitor experience at one of Thailand’s most recognisable landmarks. Calls have been made for agencies such as tourist police and the Department of Tourism to look into the matter, while no new official response from the temple had been reported at the time.

Thai officials seized more than 13,000 cans of fish from a factory in Samut Sakhon after products labelled as mackerel were found to contain another species. The Food and Drug Administration inspected the site after a Facebook video raised concerns about the contents of the canned fish. Officials said the facility failed to meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards during the inspection. Authorities ordered a full product recall and seized 12,760 cans from the factory, along with another 250 cans from retail locations. The FDA said selling substitute fish under a mackerel label could amount to consumer deception, even if the fish itself is safe to eat.

Lisa Lalisa Manobal of BLACKPINK made her second consecutive Met Gala appearance in New York, arriving in a sheer white couture gown. Her attendance was especially notable because she served on the host committee for the event. The gala celebrated the museum’s “Costume Art” exhibition under the theme “Fashion Is Art.” Lisa wore a Robert Wun dress with crystal details, a dramatic veil, Bvlgari jewellery, and Gianvito Rossi heels. Her appearance reinforced her growing role as a major figure not only in music, but also in international fashion.

Three Thai beaches have been included in the 2026 World’s Best Beaches list by Global Travel Experts. Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranked tenth, making it Thailand’s highest entry and placing it among the global top 10. The beach, located in the Similan Islands National Park, was praised for its limited visitor numbers, preserved natural setting, soft white sand, calm clear water, and striking scenery. Paradise Beach in Phuket was also recognised for year-round swimming, beach club appeal, and coral reef snorkelling. Freedom Beach, also in Phuket, earned a place on the list for its white sand, turquoise water, and green hillside surroundings.

Thailand will welcome its first Pokémon Centre in 2026, with the new store set to open at centralwOrld in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. Pokémon Thailand has signed a lease agreement with Central Pattana for the upcoming branch. Pikachu appeared at the signing event in a Thai-inspired outfit, hinting at how the brand may incorporate local culture into the Bangkok location. The store is expected to become the largest Pokémon Centre outside Japan and the third overseas branch after Singapore and Taipei. It will sell official merchandise and host fan activities, including trading card game competitions and special events.