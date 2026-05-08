Thailand News | Eight suspects detained after Chinese tourist dies following Pattaya Club assault, Humanoid robot ordained as honorary buddhist monk in South Korea

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 8, 2026, 1:30 PM
222 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Eight suspects detained after Chinese tourist dies following Pattaya Club assault, Humanoid robot ordained as honorary buddhist monk in South Korea | Thaiger

In the news today, eight suspects have been detained after the death of a Chinese tourist following a Pattaya Night Club assault, in Phuket, a British man was reportedly filmed damaging motorcycles in a knife-wielding outburst, also in Phuket an Israeli family is being accused of using their children to steal snacks from a convenience store, in health news Mpox cases are on the rise in the post-songkran travel period, in Bangkok two suspects have been apprehended after stealing animals from a zoo, and a little later can robots become ordained monks? In south korea, apparently they can!

Eight Suspects Detained After Chinese Tourist Dies Following Pattaya Club Assault

 

Police in Pattaya arrested eight people after a 39-year-old Chinese tourist died following an alleged assault inside an unlicensed venue on South Pattaya Road. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries after an argument escalated into a group attack late on May 6. Officers detained one Chinese national, one Myanmar national, and six Thai nationals in connection with the incident. All eight suspects have been charged with jointly assaulting another person causing death. Authorities are also investigating whether the venue was operating illegally, with possible further action depending on the findings.

British Man Accused of Knife-Wielding Outburst in Phuket

 

A British man was reportedly filmed damaging motorcycles and a shop sign during a disturbance in Chalong, Phuket. Footage shared online showed the shirtless man pacing near what appeared to be a luxury villa while holding a knife and another object. Local reports claimed he cut motorcycle seats and damaged a vinyl sign belonging to an avocado shop. No injuries were reported, and police had not confirmed an arrest or released the man’s identity at the time of the report. The incident gained attention online as residents raised concerns about public safety and visitor behaviour on the island.

Israeli Family Accused of Using Children in Phuket Shoplifting Incident

 

Related Articles

A family of Israeli tourists has been accused of shoplifting snacks from a convenience store in Phuket. Store employees claimed adults in the group encouraged children to hide items in bags before leaving without paying. Staff said they confronted the family outside, but the tourists allegedly refused to return the items. Witnesses claimed the situation escalated when workers threatened to call police, with members of the group reportedly responding that they did not care. Authorities had not yet issued an official statement, and it remained unclear whether the shop would pursue legal action.

Thai Businessman Accuses Fortune Teller of Assault During Ritual Treatment

 

A 32-year-old Thai businessman sought help from a legal and social support group after accusing a well-known fortune teller of sexual assault during a supposed healing ritual. The man said he visited the fortune teller’s home in northern Thailand after struggling with severe cluster headaches and being told the spiritual teacher could help. He claimed he was asked to return late at night for a VIP-style ritual and was then pressured into inappropriate acts under the guise of treatment. The man said he secretly recorded evidence and later told his family after his mental health worsened. The support group’s founder said he would help take the complaint to the Crime Suppression Division because the fortune teller was believed to have local influence.

Thailand Tracks Mpox Cases After Songkran Travel Period

 

Thailand has recorded 48 confirmed mpox cases this year as of May 3, prompting health officials to continue monitoring infections after the Songkran travel period. The Department of Disease Control said the disease remains under close observation, especially the Clade Ib strain. Officials noted that mpox has an incubation period of about five to 21 days, meaning festival-related infections could still appear. Of the confirmed cases, 43 were Clade II and five were Clade Ib, with most patients being men aged 18 to 39. Travellers and residents have been advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing unusual symptoms, maintain hygiene, and reduce risky behaviour.

Two Suspects Arrested Over Theft of Animals From Bangkok Zoos

 

Two people were arrested in Don Mueang after being accused of stealing animals from two zoos in Bangkok. The theft reportedly involved a squirrel monkey, a Chinese crocodile lizard, and a tiger salamander. Police traced the suspects through CCTV footage after Pata Zoo and Peuan Deratchan Mini Zoo linked the missing animals to the same pair. The animals were recovered safely, and the suspects were charged under theft-related provisions of the Criminal Code. Zoo staff said security measures would be improved as investigations continued.

Chinese Programmer Arrested in Bangkok Over Major Gaming Company Hack

 

A 34-year-old Chinese programmer was arrested in Bangkok after being accused of hacking a major gaming company in China. Thai police said the man, identified as Wang, was wanted for allegedly accessing computer data without permission and stealing source code. Investigators claimed he used the stolen material to create a copycat game and set up a front company to collect online payments from players. The original developer reported losses of more than 1.8 million yuan, or around 9 million baht. Wang’s permission to remain in Thailand was revoked, and he was transferred to immigration detention pending deportation to China.

Humanoid Robot Ordained as Honorary Buddhist Monk in South Korea

 

A humanoid robot joined the Buddhist faith during an ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in central Seoul. The robot was given the dharma name Gabi as part of its official debut before Buddha’s birthday celebrations. It is expected to serve as an honorary monk during the festive period surrounding the occasion. The ceremony blended religious tradition with modern robotics in a highly unusual public moment. The event drew attention as another example of how technology is being incorporated into cultural and spiritual settings.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

42 minutes ago
Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules | Thaiger Phuket News

Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

2 hours ago
2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery

3 hours ago
Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers

4 hours ago
Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

4 hours ago
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

5 hours ago
Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road

5 hours ago
Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket

6 hours ago
Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store

21 hours ago
Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp

22 hours ago
Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed? | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed?

22 hours ago
Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual

23 hours ago
British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket

23 hours ago
Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack

1 day ago
Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses

1 day ago
Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals

1 day ago
EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside | Thaiger Thailand News

EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside

1 day ago
Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase

1 day ago
Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos

1 day ago
Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20 | Thaiger Aviation News

Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20

1 day ago
No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals | Thaiger Phuket News

No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals

1 day ago
Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub

1 day ago
French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience | Thaiger Thailand News

French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience

1 day ago
Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access | Thaiger Thailand News

Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access

2 days ago
Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: May 8, 2026, 1:30 PM
222 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video