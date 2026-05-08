Thailand News | Eight suspects detained after Chinese tourist dies following Pattaya Club assault, Humanoid robot ordained as honorary buddhist monk in South Korea

In the news today, eight suspects have been detained after the death of a Chinese tourist following a Pattaya Night Club assault, in Phuket, a British man was reportedly filmed damaging motorcycles in a knife-wielding outburst, also in Phuket an Israeli family is being accused of using their children to steal snacks from a convenience store, in health news Mpox cases are on the rise in the post-songkran travel period, in Bangkok two suspects have been apprehended after stealing animals from a zoo, and a little later can robots become ordained monks? In south korea, apparently they can!

Police in Pattaya arrested eight people after a 39-year-old Chinese tourist died following an alleged assault inside an unlicensed venue on South Pattaya Road. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries after an argument escalated into a group attack late on May 6. Officers detained one Chinese national, one Myanmar national, and six Thai nationals in connection with the incident. All eight suspects have been charged with jointly assaulting another person causing death. Authorities are also investigating whether the venue was operating illegally, with possible further action depending on the findings.

A British man was reportedly filmed damaging motorcycles and a shop sign during a disturbance in Chalong, Phuket. Footage shared online showed the shirtless man pacing near what appeared to be a luxury villa while holding a knife and another object. Local reports claimed he cut motorcycle seats and damaged a vinyl sign belonging to an avocado shop. No injuries were reported, and police had not confirmed an arrest or released the man’s identity at the time of the report. The incident gained attention online as residents raised concerns about public safety and visitor behaviour on the island.

A family of Israeli tourists has been accused of shoplifting snacks from a convenience store in Phuket. Store employees claimed adults in the group encouraged children to hide items in bags before leaving without paying. Staff said they confronted the family outside, but the tourists allegedly refused to return the items. Witnesses claimed the situation escalated when workers threatened to call police, with members of the group reportedly responding that they did not care. Authorities had not yet issued an official statement, and it remained unclear whether the shop would pursue legal action.

A 32-year-old Thai businessman sought help from a legal and social support group after accusing a well-known fortune teller of sexual assault during a supposed healing ritual. The man said he visited the fortune teller’s home in northern Thailand after struggling with severe cluster headaches and being told the spiritual teacher could help. He claimed he was asked to return late at night for a VIP-style ritual and was then pressured into inappropriate acts under the guise of treatment. The man said he secretly recorded evidence and later told his family after his mental health worsened. The support group’s founder said he would help take the complaint to the Crime Suppression Division because the fortune teller was believed to have local influence.

Thailand has recorded 48 confirmed mpox cases this year as of May 3, prompting health officials to continue monitoring infections after the Songkran travel period. The Department of Disease Control said the disease remains under close observation, especially the Clade Ib strain. Officials noted that mpox has an incubation period of about five to 21 days, meaning festival-related infections could still appear. Of the confirmed cases, 43 were Clade II and five were Clade Ib, with most patients being men aged 18 to 39. Travellers and residents have been advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing unusual symptoms, maintain hygiene, and reduce risky behaviour.

Two people were arrested in Don Mueang after being accused of stealing animals from two zoos in Bangkok. The theft reportedly involved a squirrel monkey, a Chinese crocodile lizard, and a tiger salamander. Police traced the suspects through CCTV footage after Pata Zoo and Peuan Deratchan Mini Zoo linked the missing animals to the same pair. The animals were recovered safely, and the suspects were charged under theft-related provisions of the Criminal Code. Zoo staff said security measures would be improved as investigations continued.

A 34-year-old Chinese programmer was arrested in Bangkok after being accused of hacking a major gaming company in China. Thai police said the man, identified as Wang, was wanted for allegedly accessing computer data without permission and stealing source code. Investigators claimed he used the stolen material to create a copycat game and set up a front company to collect online payments from players. The original developer reported losses of more than 1.8 million yuan, or around 9 million baht. Wang’s permission to remain in Thailand was revoked, and he was transferred to immigration detention pending deportation to China.

A humanoid robot joined the Buddhist faith during an ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in central Seoul. The robot was given the dharma name Gabi as part of its official debut before Buddha’s birthday celebrations. It is expected to serve as an honorary monk during the festive period surrounding the occasion. The ceremony blended religious tradition with modern robotics in a highly unusual public moment. The event drew attention as another example of how technology is being incorporated into cultural and spiritual settings.