40,000-litre tanker overturns in Nan, spills 5,000 litres of oil

A 40,000-litre oil tanker overturned on a curve in Nan yesterday, April 27, spilling around 5,000 litres of fuel onto the road before officials contained the leak and resumed traffic.

The Nan Provincial Public Relations Facebook page said the Provincial Energy Office was alerted to the crash at around 10.30am on the Thung Chang to Chaloem Phra Kiat road in Ban Chaloem Rat, Pon subdistrict, Thung Chang district.

Initial checks found that the semi-trailer tanker was transporting fuel to Laos when it lost control on a curve and overturned. Around 5,000 litres leaked from the 40,000-litre load were spilt.

District officials and local agencies closed off the area for safety and to manage traffic. Thung Chang Highway Division workers applied absorbent powder to contain the oil spill and clean the road surface, reducing the risk of further accidents.

Amarin TV reported that the driver, 52 year old Worawit, was safe and cooperated with officials.

Officials initially believed the crash was caused by the vehicle entering the curve at the wrong moment, causing the trailer to swing out. They reassured that the situation was completely under control, with no fire or danger to nearby communities.

Traffic has since resumed as normal, with the remaining fuel transfer and tanker removal scheduled at around 10am today, April 28, under official supervision throughout the operation.

Elsewhere, an elderly driver lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into the rear of an oil tanker on Phahonyothin Road in Lampang, resulting in significant damage and the death of two individuals, with two more sustaining injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, with police looking to understand the events leading up to this crash.