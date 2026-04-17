Thailand video news | Phuket demands tougher response to Songkran tourist misconduct, Pattaya keeps Songkran going with extended Wan Lai celebrations

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers major stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The headlines include the final wave of Songkran crackdowns, as viral videos show tourists taking celebrations too far. A controversial legal battle between ONE Championship and its biggest star is also making news. Meanwhile, a Chinese woman and her accomplices have been arrested after allegedly staging a fake kidnapping to extort her father. Across the region, Japan has unveiled a $10 billion energy support package, while Thailand is considering a plan to allow households to sell solar power back to the grid. And later, what caused a nearly seven-hour delay on a southbound train? Authorities are pointing to an unlikely feline suspect.

Phuket officials and locals are urging stricter action after a group of foreign tourists behaved aggressively during Songkran in Patong. Viral footage shows them blocking roads, harassing motorists, and splashing water without consent. Police detained the group on April 14 for public nuisance and traffic obstruction. The incident has intensified concerns over tourist behaviour during major festivals. Many online users are now calling for tougher penalties and stronger enforcement.

Police arrested two French men after they allegedly assaulted a Thai motorcyclist in Phuket. The man tried to avoid a Songkran water fight while heading to meet his girlfriend. Witnesses say the group blocked the road and threw water at his face. One man then struck him with a water gun. The victim stopped to confront them and suffered serious injuries. The case has sparked fresh debate over festival conduct.

ONE Championship has launched legal action against Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmueangnon. The promotion claims he repeatedly breached his contract. It also accuses him of making statements that caused confusion and damaged its reputation. ONE says it tried to resolve the issue privately but received no response. The dispute follows Rodtang’s claim that his contract had expired. The case now sets up a major legal battle.

Thai police arrested four Chinese nationals over a staged kidnapping plot. Investigators say a woman worked with her boyfriend and two others to extort money from her father. They told him she had been kidnapped in Cambodia and demanded 110,000 yuan. Even after he paid, they continued the deception. Authorities in China alerted Thai police, who tracked the group to Samut Prakan. Officers also found immigration violations in the case.

Japan has pledged $10 billion to support Asian countries facing energy pressures. The plan targets Southeast Asia and focuses on fuel security and supply chains. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said regional economies remain deeply connected. She also pointed to Middle East tensions and risks around the Strait of Hormuz. Several countries, including Thailand, will benefit from the initiative.

Thailand is considering a policy that allows households to sell excess solar power back to the grid. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas introduced the proposal. Officials say the plan could reduce energy costs and boost resilience. It may also create a new income stream for homeowners. The government discussed the idea during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. If approved, it would expand public participation in the energy system.

A cat became an unlikely suspect in a seven-hour train delay in southern Thailand. Reports say the animal bit its owner and scratched passengers, delaying the journey. However, several passengers blamed two engine failures instead. The train arrived in Yala 430 minutes late. The incident has sparked debate over the real cause of the delay.

Pattaya and parts of Chonburi are continuing Songkran with Wan Lai events throughout April. Each area hosts celebrations on different dates, including Bang Saen, Si Racha, and Koh Larn. Pattaya Beach will see major events from April 17 to 19, with April 19 as the main day. Organisers have introduced traffic controls and designated water-play zones. Authorities have also banned water-fight vehicles from entering the Central Pattaya tunnel. The extended festival gives visitors one last chance to join the celebrations.