At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 16, 2026, 5:05 PM
232 1 minute read
At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ

At least eight people were killed, and more than 10 were injured after a train collided with a public bus near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok today, May 16.

The crash occurred at around 3.40pm on Asok-Din Daeng Road beneath the Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in the Asok area. Firefighters from Phaya Thai district and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a major collision and fire.

When emergency teams arrived, multiple vehicles were engulfed in flames. Initial reports indicated the accident involved a train, a public bus, motorcycles, and several private vehicles.

Videos and photographs shared on Thai social media showed the public bus heavily damaged and on fire, while several motorcycles lay overturned on the road. Thick black smoke could be seen rising above the area and was visible from surrounding districts.

Bangkok railway crossing crash kills 8
Photo via Facebook/ ThaiRath

One witness, Natchaphan Konkiattisak, posted dashcam footage from her vehicle on Facebook. The video appeared to show the train colliding directly with the bus while it was on the railway crossing.

Some Thai media outlets reported that the impact split the bus into two sections, although authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the damage.

According to KhaoSod, at least six people travelling on the bus were killed, and more than 10 others suffered injuries. Amarin TV later reported the death toll may have risen to eight. As of now, officials had not yet released confirmed casualty figures.

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At least 8 people killed in crash on railway under Makkasan APL
Photo via Facebook/ ThaiRath

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and have not determined whether warning systems or traffic violations contributed to the collision.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area to reduce congestion and allow emergency responders to continue operations safely.

The railway crossing where the crash occurred has reportedly been the site of previous accidents. Many past incidents happened after drivers and motorcycle riders ignored railway warning signals and attempted to cross before approaching trains.

Bus train crash Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ The Standard and / Thai Press

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 16, 2026, 5:05 PM
232 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.