At least 8 people killed in Bangkok rail crossing collision

At least eight people were killed, and more than 10 were injured after a train collided with a public bus near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok today, May 16.

The crash occurred at around 3.40pm on Asok-Din Daeng Road beneath the Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in the Asok area. Firefighters from Phaya Thai district and rescue workers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a major collision and fire.

When emergency teams arrived, multiple vehicles were engulfed in flames. Initial reports indicated the accident involved a train, a public bus, motorcycles, and several private vehicles.

Videos and photographs shared on Thai social media showed the public bus heavily damaged and on fire, while several motorcycles lay overturned on the road. Thick black smoke could be seen rising above the area and was visible from surrounding districts.

One witness, Natchaphan Konkiattisak, posted dashcam footage from her vehicle on Facebook. The video appeared to show the train colliding directly with the bus while it was on the railway crossing.

Some Thai media outlets reported that the impact split the bus into two sections, although authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the damage.

According to KhaoSod, at least six people travelling on the bus were killed, and more than 10 others suffered injuries. Amarin TV later reported the death toll may have risen to eight. As of now, officials had not yet released confirmed casualty figures.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and have not determined whether warning systems or traffic violations contributed to the collision.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area to reduce congestion and allow emergency responders to continue operations safely.

The railway crossing where the crash occurred has reportedly been the site of previous accidents. Many past incidents happened after drivers and motorcycle riders ignored railway warning signals and attempted to cross before approaching trains.