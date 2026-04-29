Police face backlash for letting 2 foreigners walk naked on Phuket road

Two foreign tourists were seen walking naked along a road in the Kata-Laemsai area of Phuket yesterday, April 28, prompting criticism of local police and officials over their response to the incident.

Images of the naked tourists in Phuket were shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page, showing the pair without clothing while standing roadside with a group of friends. The post stated that Thai passersby attempted to warn them, but the individuals did not respond.

The images, believed to be screenshots from a video, showed the two foreigners smoking cigarettes while others in their group remained clothed. The source of the footage was not specified.

The post garnered nearly 3,000 responses and around 700 comments, with many social media users questioning the role of police and local officials. Comments included…

“Why are the police so quiet?”

“Phuket Governor, any actions?”

“They will face no punishment after performing a well wai.”

“Those foreigners scare of nothing. They know that they can just pay to end the penalty.”

“Phuket no longer have police?”

“Don’t just fine them. Put them on the blacklist.”

As of now, Phuket police have not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Some online users suggested the case may not lead to further action, referencing previous similar cases.

In a separate incident in Patong, a group of foreigners on a tuk tuk were reported to have exposed themselves to other road users by taking turns lowering their trousers.

Two further cases were reported in September last year. On September 26, a foreign man was filmed dancing naked on Bangla Road.

In another incident during the same month, a naked foreign man in Patong reportedly attacked a traffic police officer who attempted to restrain him. Additional officers were called to bring the situation under control.

In several of these cases, police did not publicly clarify legal proceedings or penalties against those involved.