Thailand video news | Senate floats sweeping tax overhaul as debt pressure builds, US visa applicants in Bangkok told to open social media profiles

In Thailand video news, Alex covers major stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include a proposed increase in value-added tax in Thailand, emergency borrowing plans amid energy concerns and the potential impact of a super El Niño weather event, and new requirements for US visa applicants in Bangkok to provide public social media information. Also featured is a Thai man who admitted to deliberately starting a forest fire out of boredom. In ASEAN news, an American YouTuber’s temple confrontation in Cambodia has gone viral, and later, ongoing construction on Rama 2 Road has once again missed its deadline.

Thailand’s Senate committee has proposed a broad tax reform to ease fiscal pressure and rising public debt. One key proposal would raise VAT from 7% to 10%, although lawmakers rejected a similar plan earlier this year. The committee also suggested new taxes on stock trading, gold transactions, e-commerce, and foreign digital firms. It urged the government to adopt a global minimum tax by 2027. Other measures include higher taxes on unused land, expanded signage levies, and the use of AI to improve tax collection. The committee said these steps would address a decade of budget deficits and rising debt risks.

The government is preparing a 500-billion-baht emergency loan decree to strengthen its financial reserves. Officials cited risks from a possible super El Niño, high global energy prices, and ongoing international conflicts. Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilpraphat said current reserves limit the country’s ability to respond quickly to crises. The government will submit the decree to the House of Representatives after issuing it. Officials may not use the full amount, but they will still need to raise the debt ceiling to support the borrowing limit.

The US Embassy in Bangkok now requires many non-immigrant visa applicants to make their social media accounts public. The rule took effect immediately. Officials said the change supports identity checks and screening procedures. Applicants who do not comply may face delays. The requirement applies to several visa types, including student, exchange, work, and fiancé visas. The embassy announced the update on April 21 through its official channels.

Rodtang Jitmueangnon’s contract dispute with ONE Championship remains unresolved. Some reports had claimed both sides had settled the issue, but that is not the case. Rodtang said his contract expired and described himself as a free agent. ONE Championship insisted he remains under contract. He also alleged that someone forged his signature on more than 30 documents. The promotion denied the claims and warned of legal action. Both sides confirmed that his fight with Takeru Segawa in Japan will still go ahead. They expect to resolve the dispute after the bout.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Phitsanulok for starting a forest fire. He confessed that he lit the fire out of boredom. Rangers at Chat Trakan Waterfall National Park found him carrying a lighter during a patrol. They had responded to repeated fire reports in the area. The man said he wanted to create a fire so rangers would come and put it out. Officers handed him over to the police for legal action. Authorities said forest fires remain a widespread issue in northern Thailand.

A fare dispute between a foreign passenger and a motorcycle taxi driver unfolded at Don Mueang Airport. The rider said the trip from Nana cost 230 baht through a ride-hailing app. The passenger initially paid only 100 baht and claimed he had left his wallet at a hotel. He then tried to leave, saying he needed to catch a flight. Bystanders and another driver stepped in. An airport official later intervened. The passenger paid 110 baht, and the official covered the remaining 130 baht. The rider thanked those who helped, but some online users criticised the outcome.

A travel vlog filmed in Phnom Penh has gone viral in Thailand. The clip shows American YouTuber Tyler Fox in a tense exchange outside Wat Unnalom Monastery. Fox said he approached a man to ask for directions, but the situation quickly escalated. He later said he regretted the argument, especially at a religious site. He described his reaction as self-defence. A Thai Facebook page later reposted the clip, which boosted its reach. Despite the incident, Fox continued his visit and praised the temple’s architecture.

Authorities have delayed construction on Rama 2 Road again, with completion now set for mid-2027. The Transport Ministry blamed rising fuel and material costs. Officials said asphalt prices have doubled, which has slowed progress. The road has faced decades of delays, congestion, and accidents. Major projects include the M82 Motorway and the Rama 3–Dao Khanong–Western Bangkok Outer Ring Road Expressway. Smaller upgrades are also underway. Residents continue to urge faster progress to reduce disruption on one of Thailand’s most problematic roads.