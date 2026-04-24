Thailand News | BMW reverses into crowd, injuring five foreigners in Pattaya, Thailand launches cannabis shop tracking map

Today we’ll be talking about a shocking incident involving a reckless driver in a BMW, a Turkish engineer who was on the lamb has been arrested in Pattaya over a fatal building collapse, in ASEAN News a fuel tanker explosion at a Myanmar port has had deadly consequences, then would you like some drugs, eh? A Canadian suspect has been arrested after trying to make a break for it, also, how much is too much for a coconut? Has the halting of primate labor driven the prices up too high? And finally, cannabis users can stop asking for directions as Thailand launches a cannabis shop tracking app.

A Thai woman injured five foreigners, including a two-year-old Australian boy, after her BMW reversed into a group of people outside a massage shop in Pattaya. The crash happened near Made in Thailand Market, where CCTV showed the vehicle moving backwards at speed with one door open before hitting pedestrians on the footpath. The injured victims included an American man, an Australian man, the young Australian child, and two Indian men. The 57-year-old driver said she had earlier collided with a motorcycle and was trying to park while waiting for insurance staff. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements before deciding on legal action.

Immigration police arrested a 76-year-old Turkish engineer in Pattaya after discovering he was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice. The suspect, Abdullah Ayababa, was allegedly linked to a deadly building collapse in Adana province, Turkey, during the major earthquake on February 6. Turkish investigators reportedly found that substandard construction materials contributed to the collapse, which caused multiple deaths and injuries. As the supervising engineer, Ayababa was held responsible by Turkish authorities and allegedly fled after charges were filed. Thai immigration officers arrested him at a condominium in Jomtien and are coordinating his return to Turkey for further legal proceedings.

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded at a busy port in Homalin, Sagaing region, in northern Myanmar. The explosion happened while fuel was being transferred from a truck to a vessel, sending flames across the dock and engulfing nearby boats and tankers. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could rise. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, while residents described thick smoke and flames spreading rapidly through the port area. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause, with early reports pointing to the fuel transfer process as the likely source of the blast.

A 37-year-old Canadian man wanted in an international drug trafficking case was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he allegedly tried to leave Thailand. Immigration police identified the suspect as Mr Wesley, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice issued by South Korea. Officers had been tracking him from Pattaya after investigating a transnational drug network operating in the area. When police moved to arrest him at his residence, he reportedly fled by car towards the airport. He was later found in the international departures hall, where biometric checks confirmed his identity.

A Thai woman was reunited with her beloved Pomeranian after a dispute with a caretaker who allegedly refused to return the dog without payment. The woman, identified as Pare, had left her dog Kati in another person’s care while she was receiving treatment for a stroke. After recovering, Pare and her sister contacted the caretaker to bring the dog home, but were allegedly told they needed to pay 100,000 baht. The situation gained widespread attention after Pare sought help online and appeared on a television programme to share her story. She eventually paid the amount to end the dispute and was finally reunited with Kati.

A foreign TikToker drew mixed reactions after complaining online about paying 150 baht for a coconut in Patong, Phuket. In the video, he spoke in Thai and said the same coconut would cost around 25 baht where he comes from. Some viewers criticised him for buying the coconut despite thinking it was too expensive, while others told him that prices in tourist areas are naturally higher. Foreign commenters were more sympathetic, with some agreeing that prices at popular destinations can feel inflated. The discussion quickly grew into a wider debate about tourism pricing, vendor costs, and whether visitors are being overcharged in hotspot areas.

Thailand has launched an online map allowing the public to check whether cannabis shops across the country are legally licensed. The platform, called the Medical Cannabis Geographic Information System, pins approved cannabis shops and cultivation sites onto a live digital map. Officials say the system is designed to increase transparency, improve enforcement, and support the government’s move to restrict cannabis use to medical purposes. According to the department, 18,517 cannabis-related establishments have been registered, though 7,131 closed after failing to renew their licences in 2025. The map currently lists 11,386 outlets operating legally nationwide.