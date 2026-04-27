Thailand News | Foreign tourist angers Thais after milk stunt inside 7-Eleven, Thailand targets durian export growth with TikTok sales push

Today we’ve got a whole mess of foreigners behaving badly. We’ll start with a tourist giving herself a milk bath in a 7-eleven all in the name of chasing clout, a Chinese driven BMW crashes into a KFC injuring a dozen people, a Scottish backpacker facing Thai court over an alleged phone theft, two Kyrgyz men arrested at a Phuket hotel in a murder case, and in ASEAN News, two American nationals are among 19 dead in an armed conflict between the Philippines military and a communist guerrilla group.

A foreign tourist drew heavy criticism online after filming herself pouring snacks and milk over her head inside a 7-Eleven in Thailand. The woman appeared to be making content about Thai convenience stores, saying she admired the wide range of food and wanted similar stores in Kazakhstan. In the video, she opened snacks from the shelves, spilled them on herself and the floor, then poured two bottles of milk over her head while joking about a “delicious cocktail.” The mess spread across the shop floor and nearby products, leaving staff to deal with the cleanup. After the backlash grew, the original clip was reportedly deleted, but copies had already circulated widely across social media.

A BMW sedan crashed through the glass entrance of a KFC restaurant at a Bangchak petrol station on Soi Sukhumvit 62, injuring 12 people. The injured included customers, staff members, and delivery riders, with one rider trapped against a table before rescuers freed him using specialist equipment. Police said the 36-year-old Chinese driver had entered the petrol station to refuel and may have accelerated while trying to cut ahead of other vehicles. The car lost control and ploughed into the restaurant, causing major structural damage and forcing the branch to close temporarily. Officers detained the driver for questioning and are reviewing CCTV footage to establish the full sequence of events.

A 37-year-old Scottish backpacker from Edinburgh could face prison in Thailand after being accused of stealing a mobile phone during a trip to Bangkok. Rory McColl was arrested after visiting a bar on Khao San Road shortly after arriving in the country on March 9. He told his family he mistakenly picked up a phone he thought was his own, only realising later that it belonged to someone else. He spent two nights in custody, was released on bail, and had his passport confiscated while awaiting a court hearing scheduled for April 28. Thai police say the theft charge remains active, while his family claims he has also been targeted by someone posing as a lawyer.

Two Kyrgyz men wanted under Interpol Red Notices were arrested at a hotel in Patong, Phuket, after allegedly fleeing their home country. The suspects, both 26 years old, are wanted in connection with kidnapping, illegal detention, assault causing death, and murder. The case reportedly relates to the alleged kidnapping of a man in Kyrgyzstan on April 11, whose body was later found in a valley in Chuy province. Thai authorities tracked the pair to a hotel room in Phuket after receiving information from Interpol and Kyrgyz officials. Both men denied the allegations during questioning, while Thai police are moving to revoke their permission to stay in Thailand under immigration law.

Two US citizens were among 19 people killed during a raid on an alleged communist rebel stronghold in the Philippines. The clash took place on April 19 in Toboso municipality on Negros Island, a remote sugar cane-farming area where more than 300 residents fled as gunfire broke out. A government task force identified the dead as combatant members of the New People’s Army, which has fought a decades-long insurgency in the country. The deaths of the two Americans have drawn additional scrutiny, with the Philippines’ human rights commission launching a probe into the incident. Officials said the matter is being treated with serious concern as authorities review what happened during the armed encounter.

A 19-year-old Thai man is asking for help after two foreign men were allegedly caught on CCTV stealing his guitar in Karon, Phuket. The incident happened at around 2.30am on April 23 after the victim briefly parked his motorcycle to meet a friend. CCTV footage reportedly shows the men stopping near the motorcycles, with one of them playing the guitar before leaving the area. The victim returned to find the instrument missing and later filed a report at Karon Police Station. The footage prompted criticism online, with many calling for stronger action against foreign offenders in Phuket.

Two people were injured after their motorcycle plunged into a construction pit on Prachachuen Road in Nonthaburi late on April 25. Police and rescue volunteers arrived at around 11pm after the crash on the inbound side of the road heading towards Phong Phet intersection. The pit, opened for underground water pipe work, was about two metres wide, four metres long, and five metres deep. The 50-year-old rider managed to climb out and call for help, but his 49-year-old passenger remained unconscious in the water below with a head injury. Rescue workers used rope equipment to descend into the pit, pull her out, and take her to hospital.

Thailand is preparing for a major durian season, with production expected to reach 2.071 million tonnes this year, up 33% from last year. The government is targeting at least 1 million tonnes in exports, with projected revenue of more than 140 billion baht. Commerce officials visited Chanthaburi to assess harvesting and quality controls, as the eastern region is expected to produce nearly half of the national total. A new partnership with TikTok will promote Thai fruit through TikTok Shop and live commerce, supported by more than 6.5 million baht in coupons and subsidised shipping. Authorities are also pushing domestic sales, processing, cold storage, and strict quality standards to protect prices and maintain global confidence in Thai durians.