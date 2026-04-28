Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 3:51 PM
198 1 minute read
Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A 17 year old girl was rescued after clinging to a moving pickup truck and falling onto a road in Pattaya on Sunday, April 26, following an alleged sexual abuse by the driver.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm on a road along Mab Prachan Reservoir in Bang Lamung district. A 23 year old motorcyclist, identified only as Mix, witnessed the incident and recorded video footage, which was later shared with news agencies.

The footage showed the girl holding onto the left side of the moving pickup truck and repeatedly striking the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to stop. The driver did not stop and continued driving.

Mix told reporters the driver then swerved the vehicle, causing the girl to fall onto the road before speeding away. He said the girl sustained minor injuries, including scratches and bruises.

Thai girl rescued after falling from moving truck on Pattaya road
Photo via Facebook/ Parita Kaewpheak

Mix said he initially believed the situation was a prank when he saw the pickup reversing with the girl clinging to it. However, he became concerned as the vehicle continued moving with her still holding on.

According to Mix, the girl said she had met a 30 year old man on April 23 who offered to help her find a job and asked her to travel with him. She alleged that he later took her to a hotel in Soi Nong Prue, where they engaged in sexual activities.

The man then took her to a barbecue restaurant before driving around the reservoir. According to the girl’s account, she said that after she got out of the vehicle to look at the view, the man attempted to leave her behind, leading to the incident.

Related Articles
Thai girl abandoned after sexual abuse in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

Mix reported the case to the Nong Prue Police Station. Officers took the girl to the hospital and contacted her family.

The Pattaya News reported that the girl’s parents have filed a complaint against the pickup driver, accusing him of sexually abusing a minor. Police have not yet questioned the girl, as interviews involving minors must be conducted in the presence of prosecutors and relevant professionals.

Latest Thailand News
Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge

14 minutes ago
Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

1 hour ago
Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai, Chinese workers brawl at Rayong construction site

2 hours ago
Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed BMW driver kills Phuket transwoman while retrieving dropped phone

2 hours ago
Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Youth Olympic Games 2030 bid brings IOC team to Thailand

3 hours ago
Siam Paragon is currently hosting NEXTOPIA Local Harvest Coffee Fest 2026 from April 23 to May 12 | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon is currently hosting NEXTOPIA Local Harvest Coffee Fest 2026 from April 23 to May 12

3 hours ago
Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists take turn showing their private parts on Phuket tuk tuk

5 hours ago
Thai influencer slammed over Songkran tile grout stunt | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer slammed over Songkran tile grout stunt

6 hours ago
Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad

6 hours ago
Chinese gold robbery suspects tracked by cigarette butts | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese gold robbery suspects tracked by cigarette butts

7 hours ago
Fists fly after man causes disurbance at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Fists fly after man causes disurbance at Phuket restaurant

23 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out new bus stops with clearer route and digital displays | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out new bus stops with clearer route and digital displays

23 hours ago
Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman allegedly steals trainers left outside Phuket home

1 day ago
Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima government officials investigated for alleged citizenship fraud

1 day ago
Teenage gunman kills Thai man in Phra Pradaeng Songkran celebrations | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Teenage gunman kills Thai man in Phra Pradaeng Songkran celebrations

1 day ago
Udon Thani nurse calls police after delivery rider lingers outside dorm, asks to see her &#8216;cat&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani nurse calls police after delivery rider lingers outside dorm, asks to see her ‘cat’

1 day ago
Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia halt nine routes from Don Mueang due to fuel crisis | Thaiger Business News

Thai AirAsia halt nine routes from Don Mueang due to fuel crisis

1 day ago
Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours | Thaiger Thailand News

Headman dragged man from home, torture him for hours

1 day ago
Drug-fuelled gunman opens fire on Ayutthaya road, killing Thai woman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Drug-fuelled gunman opens fire on Ayutthaya road, killing Thai woman

1 day ago
Krabi flight evacuated after passenger tells attendant &#8216;beware of bomb&#8217; | Thaiger Aviation News

Krabi flight evacuated after passenger tells attendant ‘beware of bomb’

1 day ago
Four die in Phang Nga well after suspected toxic gas exposure | Thaiger Thailand News

Four die in Phang Nga well after suspected toxic gas exposure

2 days ago
Woman rescued after motorcycle plunges into Nonthaburi pit | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Woman rescued after motorcycle plunges into Nonthaburi pit

2 days ago
Forex trader arrested in Bangkok over banknote scam in Yala | Thaiger Bangkok News

Forex trader arrested in Bangkok over banknote scam in Yala

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 3:51 PM
198 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.