Thai man abandons girl after alleged sex abuse, leaving her clinging to his pickup

A 17 year old girl was rescued after clinging to a moving pickup truck and falling onto a road in Pattaya on Sunday, April 26, following an alleged sexual abuse by the driver.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm on a road along Mab Prachan Reservoir in Bang Lamung district. A 23 year old motorcyclist, identified only as Mix, witnessed the incident and recorded video footage, which was later shared with news agencies.

The footage showed the girl holding onto the left side of the moving pickup truck and repeatedly striking the vehicle in an attempt to get the driver to stop. The driver did not stop and continued driving.

Mix told reporters the driver then swerved the vehicle, causing the girl to fall onto the road before speeding away. He said the girl sustained minor injuries, including scratches and bruises.

Mix said he initially believed the situation was a prank when he saw the pickup reversing with the girl clinging to it. However, he became concerned as the vehicle continued moving with her still holding on.

According to Mix, the girl said she had met a 30 year old man on April 23 who offered to help her find a job and asked her to travel with him. She alleged that he later took her to a hotel in Soi Nong Prue, where they engaged in sexual activities.

The man then took her to a barbecue restaurant before driving around the reservoir. According to the girl’s account, she said that after she got out of the vehicle to look at the view, the man attempted to leave her behind, leading to the incident.

Mix reported the case to the Nong Prue Police Station. Officers took the girl to the hospital and contacted her family.

The Pattaya News reported that the girl’s parents have filed a complaint against the pickup driver, accusing him of sexually abusing a minor. Police have not yet questioned the girl, as interviews involving minors must be conducted in the presence of prosecutors and relevant professionals.