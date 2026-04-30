Thailand News | Bolt faces licence blow after driver screening dispute, Thai TikToker turns dead mosquitoes into viral keychain business

In the news today, Bolt gets zapped! Officials have decided NOT to renew the ride-sharing apps license, then, did police in Phuket refuse to arrest streaking tourists because they were enjoying the show? Also, Thailand’s foreign minister voices his frustration over the costs of America’s war effort on the Thai economy, speaking of which there are new efforts to reduce electricity costs, but will they have some dangerous side effects? And finally we have zoo-themed bizarre news section featuring exotic turtle smuggling and viral dead animal keychains.

Thailand’s ride-hailing market could see a major shake-up after officials decided not to renew Bolt’s operating license. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Department of Land Transport reportedly made the decision after Bolt failed to improve its driver recruitment and screening process within the required deadline. Authorities have linked the move to repeated complaints and alleged legal violations involving platform drivers. The decision could affect many users who rely on Bolt as a cheaper alternative to other ride-hailing apps, especially in tourist-heavy areas. The development also raises questions about competition, pricing, and how strictly Thailand will regulate transport platforms going forward.

Phuket police are facing online criticism after two foreign tourists were seen walking naked in the Kata-Laemsai area. Photos shared on social media showed the pair by the roadside with clothed companions, prompting thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments. Many users questioned why authorities had not acted immediately and accused officials of being too lenient with badly behaved tourists. Police had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting, leaving locals waiting to see whether any legal action would follow. The incident has renewed debate over public decency, tourist behaviour, and law enforcement standards in Phuket.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister has expressed frustration that the United States has not offered direct support as the country deals with economic fallout from the ongoing war. Officials say Thailand is facing higher fertiliser, diesel, and shipping costs, creating added pressure ahead of the planting season. Farmers’ groups warned that urea fertiliser prices have nearly doubled since the conflict began, affecting millions of Thai agricultural workers. With no direct assistance from Washington, Thailand has looked toward Russia and China for energy and fertiliser solutions. The situation has placed Bangkok in a difficult position as it tries to manage rising costs while avoiding sanctions complications.

Thailand’s Department of Rural Roads will begin reducing or switching off some street lights on selected rural routes from May 1. Officials said the measure is intended to save energy amid uncertainty linked to tensions in the Middle East. The department insisted the policy will only apply to low-risk roads with limited nighttime traffic, no accident history, and no dangerous features such as sharp curves or intersections. Local offices have been told to inform residents in advance, while lights will be restored if safety concerns increase. The plan has drawn mixed reactions, with some people worried about accidents and crime while others support reducing unnecessary energy use.

Thailand’s Energy Policy Committee has approved a reduction in electricity prices for households using no more than 200 units per month. The new rate will be 3 baht per unit and is expected to benefit around 20 million households when it takes effect in June. Officials also approved a scheme to buy surplus rooftop solar power at 2.20 baht per unit to encourage more households to install solar panels. The Energy Regulatory Commission will use 369 million baht from the bypass gas fund to help subsidise electricity costs from May to August. Authorities said power agencies will also upgrade grid and transmission systems to better support rooftop solar expansion.

Police arrested a Thai woman and three Nigerian men at a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, over alleged links to a romance scam network. Officers seized 12 mobile phones and 12 bank passbooks during the operation. The Thai suspect allegedly admitted supplying bank accounts to the group and said she was paid 2,000 baht per account, plus a 10% commission for withdrawing and transferring money. Police believe victims were tricked into sending money to mule accounts before funds were moved through the network and allegedly sent to senior figures in Nigeria. Investigators said they will expand the probe to identify more people involved.

A 19-year-old Taiwanese passenger was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after officers found 30 Indian star tortoises concealed on her body. The woman was reportedly preparing to board a flight to Taipei when officials noticed unusual behaviour and conducted a closer inspection. The protected reptiles were discovered hidden in cloth bags and taped to her body, with one tortoise already dead when authorities found them. Indian star tortoises are highly sought after in the illegal exotic pet trade because of their distinctive shell patterns. The suspect now faces legal action under wildlife protection laws as Thailand continues to combat animal smuggling through major airports.

A Thai TikToker has gone viral after revealing that she earns more than 10,000 baht per month selling keychains made from dead mosquitoes. The creator, identified as Lee, said the idea began as a personal curiosity after she started collecting mosquitoes she had killed. She later turned the insects into glow-in-the-dark keychains and found unexpected demand, especially from foreign customers looking for unusual Thailand souvenirs. As orders grew, she even asked suppliers to provide dead mosquitoes before later receiving help from a mosquito trap owner. One of her videos gained more than 350,000 likes, turning a bizarre handmade product into a surprisingly successful side business.