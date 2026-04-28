Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge
Community leaders inspected a pedestrian bridge in Pathum Thani today, April 28, after complaints that it was being used for sexual activity, filming adult content, and other illegal activites.
Chukiat Phochan, village chief of Moo 4, visited the bridge in Chiang Rak Yai, Sam Khok district, on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway road with assistant village chiefs and reporters after receiving a tip-off from a local.
Items linked to sexual activity were found on the bridge, including used condoms, underwear, lubricant packaging, wet tissues, and an eggplant covered with a condom left beside the walkway. Chukiat said the items were likely left overnight, as the area is checked regularly.
Assistant village chief Chaiwat Panyachun said the location had reportedly been referred to by offenders as a “sky homestay.”
He added that the bridge had also been used by thieves to burn and strip stolen wire for copper resale, causing damage to public property.
Community leaders have contacted Sam Khok Police Station and the Expressway Authority of Thailand to inspect the site and consider preventive measures.
They also raised concerns about a large directional sign that blocks visibility and creates a blind spot on the bridge.
Naewna reported that Chukiat warned those involved to stop, saying the behaviour took place in a public area and could lead to legal action.
In Thailand, public sexual activity can fall under Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which covers acts causing public nuisance or indecency.
Producing or distributing explicit material may also breach Section 287 of the Criminal Code on obscene content, as well as the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007) if such material is uploaded, shared, or distributed online.
In cases involving cable burning and copper theft, offences could include theft under Section 334 and damage to public property under Section 358 of the Criminal Code.
Elsewhere, a railway sleeper storage area near Pattaya Railway Station has drawn complaints after residents say it is being used as a meeting spot for sexual activity. Bang Lamung police joined other agencies to inspect the railway site and address the issue.
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