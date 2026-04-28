Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 28, 2026, 4:43 PM
248 1 minute read
Condom-covered eggplant, sexual items found on Pathum Thani bridge | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Naewna

Community leaders inspected a pedestrian bridge in Pathum Thani today, April 28, after complaints that it was being used for sexual activity, filming adult content, and other illegal activites.

Chukiat Phochan, village chief of Moo 4, visited the bridge in Chiang Rak Yai, Sam Khok district, on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway road with assistant village chiefs and reporters after receiving a tip-off from a local.

A Pathum Thani bridge is under inspection after used condoms, underwear, and other items were found following public complaints.
Photo via Naewna

Items linked to sexual activity were found on the bridge, including used condoms, underwear, lubricant packaging, wet tissues, and an eggplant covered with a condom left beside the walkway. Chukiat said the items were likely left overnight, as the area is checked regularly.

Assistant village chief Chaiwat Panyachun said the location had reportedly been referred to by offenders as a “sky homestay.”

A Pathum Thani bridge is under inspection after used condoms, underwear, and other items were found following public complaints.
Photo via Naewna

He added that the bridge had also been used by thieves to burn and strip stolen wire for copper resale, causing damage to public property.

Community leaders have contacted Sam Khok Police Station and the Expressway Authority of Thailand to inspect the site and consider preventive measures.

They also raised concerns about a large directional sign that blocks visibility and creates a blind spot on the bridge.

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Naewna reported that Chukiat warned those involved to stop, saying the behaviour took place in a public area and could lead to legal action.

A Pathum Thani bridge is under inspection after used condoms, underwear, and other items were found following public complaints.
Photo via Naewna

In Thailand, public sexual activity can fall under Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which covers acts causing public nuisance or indecency.

Producing or distributing explicit material may also breach Section 287 of the Criminal Code on obscene content, as well as the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007) if such material is uploaded, shared, or distributed online.

In cases involving cable burning and copper theft, offences could include theft under Section 334 and damage to public property under Section 358 of the Criminal Code.

Elsewhere, a railway sleeper storage area near Pattaya Railway Station has drawn complaints after residents say it is being used as a meeting spot for sexual activity. Bang Lamung police joined other agencies to inspect the railway site and address the issue.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 28, 2026, 4:43 PM
248 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.