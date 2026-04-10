Thailand News | Iran-US Truce begins but major questions still hang over the region, Miss Grand Contestant wins global attention With unconventional dance

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 10, 2026, 11:47 AM
348 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Iran-US Truce begins but major questions still hang over the region, Miss Grand Contestant wins global attention With unconventional dance | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about the clouded ceasefire agreement between Iran and The US and how it affects Thai interests, also there’s been rise foreign nationals falling into homelessness around the country, then a petrol station worker was left footing the bill after a Mercedes Benz drove off without paying, plus in Pattaya news 36 Chinese nationals were arrested in a nightclub raid and a foreign man has gone viral for forcing a monkey to smoke and drink, and finally we’ll give you the latest update on the miss grand Thailand candidate that has stolen the hearts of millions with her confidence and colorful dance moves.

Iran-US Truce Begins but Major Questions Still Hang Over the Region

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States took effect on April 8 after more than 40 days of fighting that also involved coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Pakistan reportedly helped broker the pause, which came just before a deadline set by Donald Trump tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the arrangement, Iran agreed to allow shipping through the strait during the ceasefire period, easing some immediate pressure on global energy concerns. Even so, the agreement remains shaky, with uncertainty over the exact terms and disagreement over which version of Iran’s proposal formed the basis of the deal. The White House and Iranian officials appear to be describing the understanding differently, leaving the next phase of negotiations far from settled.

Thailand Faces Rise in Destitute Foreign Visitors

Thailand is seeing more foreign nationals fall into homelessness, particularly in places such as Bangkok and Phuket where long stays can appear affordable and easy to manage. Some reportedly arrive without enough savings, insurance, or reliable support, then find themselves stranded after illness, scams, or other sudden setbacks. Bangkok Community Help Foundation has expanded its work to assist these foreigners as well as Thai citizens, providing shelter, food, and support through its Centre of Dreams. The group has already helped more than 40 foreign nationals and is working with embassies, relatives, and friends to arrange returns home. The situation points to a growing gap between Thailand’s appeal as a low-cost destination and the limited safety net available to foreigners who fall into crisis.

Livestream Gem Seller Arrested in Multi-Million Baht Fraud Case

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman in Pathum Thani after allegations that she sold fake diamonds and gemstones through livestreams while claiming they were genuine. Investigators said she operated a jewellery sales page with nearly 100,000 followers and used it to market imitation stones as real luxury items. Victims across Thailand have reported combined losses of more than 4 million baht. Authorities said the suspect was wanted under two Criminal Court warrants issued on April 7. The case reflects how online selling and livestream commerce can be used to build trust quickly before buyers realise they have been deceived.

Hat Yai Petrol Station Worker Left Paying After Driver Flees

A woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz allegedly left a petrol station in Hat Yai without paying a 1,000 baht fuel bill, forcing an employee to cover the loss himself. The incident reportedly happened on April 6 after she first asked for 2,000 baht of benzine 95 and then reduced it to 1,000 baht because the pump was slow. A 23-year-old worker said she attempted to pay using mobile banking on an iPhone, but the weak internet connection meant the transfer could not be clearly verified. While he went to check the payment system, she allegedly drove away from the station. The episode has drawn attention because the unpaid bill did not fall on the driver at first, but on a staff member simply doing his job.

Pattaya Club Raid Leads to 36 Chinese Nationals Being Detained

Police in Pattaya raided a nightclub in Nong Prue early on April 9 after receiving a tip-off about suspected drug activity inside the venue. More than 40 officers entered the four-storey property, which had been arranged into karaoke-style rooms, and detained 36 Chinese men and women. Some people reportedly tried to flee during the operation but were caught by officers. Initial checks did not find illegal drugs or other banned items, although police suspect evidence may have been discarded before the raid began. All 36 detainees are now undergoing drug testing and immigration document checks before authorities decide on any further legal action.

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Israeli Man Arrested in Phuket Over Nominee Travel Business

Police in Phuket arrested an Israeli national on April 8 for allegedly operating a travel agency through a Thai nominee arrangement. Investigators said two travel firms were found to be in breach of the law, with one company, Gmat Hospitality, reportedly failing to meet Thai ownership and management requirements. Under Thai law, more than half of a travel company’s directors must be Thai nationals. Authorities said the firm changed its board structure after receiving its licence, later ending up with one Thai director and one Israeli director. Those found to be running businesses through nominees can face licence revocation, up to three years in prison, fines of 100,000 to 500,000 baht, or a combination of those penalties.

Outrage in Pattaya After Monkey Abuse Video Circulates Online

A foreign man in Pattaya is facing intense criticism after a video appeared to show him forcing a monkey to drink alcohol and smoke. The footage also reportedly shows the animal being handled roughly during an argument between foreigners, raising further concern about its treatment. A local witness said the man and a companion were seen making the monkey consume alcohol and use an e-cigarette, and that he claimed the animal was his pet when challenged. An animal welfare representative identified the monkey as a likely pig-tailed macaque, which is protected wildlife in Thailand and cannot legally be kept without permission. Despite public anger and calls for intervention, local authorities had not yet located the man at the time of the report.

Miss Grand Contestant Wins Global Attention With Unconventional Dance

A Miss Grand Thailand 2026 contestant from Kalasin has gone viral after delivering a hip hop performance during the swimsuit segment of the national final in Bangkok on March 28. Although Pattama “Ning” Jitsawat from Chon Buri won the crown, Darathorn “Dada” Yoothong attracted huge attention despite finishing in the top 20 rather than taking the title. Her routine stood out because it leaned into hip hop and personal style rather than more traditional pageant choreography. Social media users in Thailand and abroad shared clips widely, turning her moment into one of the competition’s biggest talking points. The buzz grew further when American meteorologist Nick Kosir praised the performance online and even floated the idea of seeing her featured in Fortnite or dancing with him in Times Square.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 10, 2026, 11:47 AM
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