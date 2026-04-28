Thailand video news | Thailand moves to scale back visa-free entry list, Bangkok bus stops get digital upgrade for easier travel

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include that visa-free entry to Thailand will soon become limited to 57 countries. Does yours make the cut? Then, an Australian influencer has died after a trip to Thailand for a Rhinoplasty, in crime news a murder suspect has been extradited 2 years after the stabbing death of a Thai woman in London, after that a group of Sri-Lankan monks have been arrested after smuggling more than 100 kilos of cannabis from Thailand, also, everybody was Kung-fu fighting at a hot pot restaurant leading to police detention, and finally in travel news more flight routes are being cut, but Bangkok’s bus are getting some upgrades.

Thailand is preparing to reduce visa-free entry access from 93 countries and territories back to 57. The Tourism and Sports Ministry says the change is intended to improve visitor screening and focus more on higher-value, sustainable tourism. The current 60-day visa exemption policy was introduced in July 2024 as part of a push to revive tourism numbers. Officials say the wider access may have created opportunities for some travellers to misuse their stays for non-tourism purposes. The proposal is being coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Thai AirAsia has temporarily suspended nine international routes from Don Mueang Airport as rising jet fuel prices put pressure on operations. The affected routes include services to Kathmandu, Denpasar, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Some suspensions are short-term, while others are scheduled to last until late October 2026. Several previously cancelled routes, including Phuket to Chennai and Phuket to Kochi, also remain suspended. The airline says medium and long-haul flights are being hit hardest because fuel represents a larger share of operating costs on those routes.

A 29-year-old LGBTQ+ influencer known as Nong Kwang died after undergoing rib technique rhinoplasty at a clinic in Nakhon Pathom. She had travelled from Australia to Thailand to celebrate Songkran, visit family, and attend the cosmetic procedure. Relatives say her condition worsened during surgery, but they are questioning why it allegedly took around three hours before an ambulance arrived. Police and health officials later inspected the clinic and found CCTV cameras pointed at walls, while the server storing footage was missing. The clinic has been ordered to close temporarily for seven days while authorities investigate and await autopsy results.

A suspect in the murder of Thai woman Kamonnan “Angela” Thiamphanit has appeared in a UK court after being extradited from Dubai. Kamonnan, 27, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a luxury residence near Hyde Park in London on April 8, 2024. The case drew attention after concerns were raised about how police initially handled reports about her safety before her body was discovered. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Enzo Bettamino, was returned to the UK on April 24 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the next day. He faces a murder charge and was scheduled to be transferred to the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court.

Twenty-two Buddhist monks were arrested at an airport in Colombo after authorities allegedly found 110 kilograms of cannabis hidden in their luggage. Each monk was reportedly carrying around 5 kilogrammes concealed inside false compartments after returning from a four-day trip to Thailand. Police later arrested a 23rd monk who is believed to have organised the trip but did not travel with the group. Investigators say some monks were told the parcels were donations and that a van would collect them after arrival. The monks appeared in court and were remanded for seven days while police investigate the source of the drugs and any wider network behind the operation.

Bang Kwang Central Prison has denied allegations of mistreatment and corruption made by inmate Chaowalit “Sia Paeng” Thongduang in leaked audio recordings. Paeng claimed prison officials blocked legal documents, gave certain inmates special privileges, and allowed some foreign drug offenders to access phones and computers. The Department of Corrections ordered the prison to clarify the accusations, while officials admitted some documents had not been submitted due to an oversight. They said the paperwork has now been forwarded to the Supreme Court and that monitored computer access is allowed for family communication. Prison officials added that the leaked recordings were made without authorisation and that disciplinary action may follow.

Patong police detained a foreign man after a disturbance at a hot pot restaurant in Phuket on April 26. Video shared on Facebook showed the man entering and leaving the restaurant several times before the situation escalated. Reports claim he had been harassing and assaulting customers, although the full sequence of events remains unclear. The restaurant manager eventually intervened, leading to a physical confrontation captured on camera. Police removed the man from the premises, took him to the station, and said legal proceedings will follow after further investigation.

Bangkok is upgrading more than 1,100 bus stops this year in a bid to make public transport easier to use. The project is being carried out by the BMA in collaboration with Mayday, Grab, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Around 600 stops will receive redesigned signs, while 500 will feature digital screens showing real-time bus arrival information. The new stops will include clearer route details, walking maps, and information about nearby landmarks and attractions. Installation is underway, with a broader rollout expected from May and completion targeted within 2026.