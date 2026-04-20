Thailand News | Ayutthaya factory fire sends workers running, Thailand considers round-the-clock alcohol sales in EEC Zone

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 20, 2026, 11:02 AM
104 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Ayutthaya factory fire sends workers running, Thailand considers round-the-clock alcohol sales in EEC Zone | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about a factory fire in Ayutthaya causing a mass evacuation, in ASEAN news another fire in Malaysia destroyed nearly 1000 homes in a coastal village, on Walking Street in Pattaya tragedy strikes as a police officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering a cannabis shop owner, then Bangkok drug raids unravel a cocaine distribution network, after that a Chiang Mai doctor has warned of significant amounts lung damage linked to pollution, but a little later we do have some good news in the form of a daring night time tourist rescue as well as the government’s consideration for round-the-clock alcohol sales in certain zones.

Ayutthaya Factory Fire Sends Workers Running

Nearly 100 workers evacuated an electronics materials factory in Ayutthaya after a major fire broke out at a Chinese-owned site in Rojana Industrial Park on April 19. Officials said one warehouse was damaged, but no injuries or deaths were reported, partly because fewer staff were on duty during the holiday period. Workers said the alarm initially caused little concern because routine tests were common, but panic set in after an explosion was heard and smoke spread through the building. Fire crews from nearby areas brought the blaze under control in about 40 minutes, though responders stayed cautious because more explosions were reported inside. Authorities are still examining the cause, with an electrical short circuit among the possibilities, while checks continue on whether any chemical residue could affect the surrounding area.

Sabah Inferno Leaves Thousands Seeking Shelter

A devastating fire tore through a coastal water village in Sabah, Malaysia, destroying around 1,000 homes and forcing thousands of people from their community. The blaze was reported in Sandakan in the early hours of April 19 and spread rapidly as strong winds pushed flames between tightly packed wooden houses on stilts. Firefighters faced added difficulty because low tide limited access to open water sources during the emergency. Officials said more than 9,000 residents were affected, though no deaths were reported in the immediate aftermath. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said federal and state authorities were coordinating relief, with priority placed on safety, basic aid, and temporary relocation.

Pattaya Officer Arrested After Deadly Walking Street Shooting

A police officer in Pattaya was arrested after allegedly shooting a cannabis shop owner during a violent incident on Walking Street in the early hours of April 19. The victim, a 41-year-old shop owner, suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso and later died at hospital despite CPR and emergency treatment. Police said the officer was detained at the scene, where an 11mm pistol and ammunition were also seized as evidence. Witnesses claimed the suspect appeared heavily intoxicated and had reportedly threatened people with a gun before firing into an entertainment venue. The case has added to public concern over armed violence in one of Pattaya’s busiest nightlife districts during the Songkran period.

Bangkok Drug Raids Unravel Cocaine Distribution Ring

Police arrested four suspects, including Nigerian and Swiss nationals, in a coordinated crackdown on a cocaine network operating across Bangkok and Nonthaburi. Investigators said the operation followed a months-long inquiry that grew out of earlier narcotics cases and culminated in targeted arrests on April 18 and 19. The alleged ringleader, a 47-year-old Nigerian man, was taken into custody in Bangkok and faces multiple counts linked to cocaine sales and distribution. A 60-year-old Swiss national was also arrested in Nonthaburi, with police saying cocaine and other assets were seized during the wider sweep. Authorities described the action as the result of roughly four months of case-building before moving in on the group’s movements.

Chiang Mai Doctor Warns of Serious Smoke-Related Lung Damage

A doctor in Chiang Mai says severe PM2.5 pollution and toxic smoke have already been linked to alarming lung cases in northern Thailand. One of the patients was a 19-year-old foreign tourist with no history of smoking or underlying illness who required high-flow oxygen after developing acute lung inflammation. The doctor said the tourist later recovered, but further testing pointed to acute eosinophilic pneumonia likely caused by inhaling a large amount of smoke over a short period. Haze continued to blanket Chiang Mai, with visibility reduced and pollution levels remaining at worrying levels. Residents were advised to stay indoors where possible, avoid outdoor activity, and wear masks as officials continued trying to curb the pollution.

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Night Rescue Brings Five Tourists Down Phetchaburi Mountain

Five tourists were rescued from a mountain in Phetchaburi after becoming stranded during a descent in difficult nighttime conditions. Rescue volunteers were called to Khao Ego on the evening of April 18 after the group became stuck on the steep and rocky route. One 21-year-old man became weak and faint during the climb down and later needed hospital treatment. Rescue teams used lighting equipment, a generator, ropes, and a carrying board to guide and transport the group safely off the mountain. One member of the group said they had started climbing at around 2pm in order to explore the natural trail, but the return journey turned into an emergency.

Thailand Considers Round-the-Clock Alcohol Sales in EEC Zone

Thai officials have approved in principle a proposal that could allow 24-hour alcohol sales in the Eastern Aviation City promotion zone within the Eastern Economic Corridor. The plan would still need a public hearing and a royal decree before taking effect, with completion expected no later than May 2026. According to the proposal, around-the-clock sales would apply to licensed event and exhibition venues as well as restaurants that fully comply with the law. Supporters say the change would strengthen the area’s appeal for tourism, international business, and large-scale events. At the same meeting, authorities also moved forward with changes to rules on alcohol sales during major Buddhist holy days, while keeping those dates as no-sale days.

 

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 20, 2026, 11:02 AM
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