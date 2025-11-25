Thailand video news | Southern provinces brace for severe flooding as Songkhla orders evacuations, Banks told to flag suspicious financial activity under new regulations

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 25, 2025, 11:16 AM
90 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Southern provinces brace for severe flooding as Songkhla orders evacuations, Banks told to flag suspicious financial activity under new regulations | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia, including a new banking regulation aimed at flagging suspicious activity, a macabre case of a woman reportedly waking up at her own funeral, and heightened competition among a dozen airlines vying for flight slots as travel demand surges.

Banks Told to Flag Suspicious Financial Activity Under New Regulations

Thailand’s central bank has instructed commercial banks to step up reporting of unusual financial activity as part of a broader monitoring effort. Institutions are now required to swiftly submit information on potentially risky or irregular transactions. The move aims to curb illicit activities, enhance transparency, and enhance oversight of the financial system. Banks must refine internal screening tools to detect questionable patterns earlier. Officials say the updated rules aim to protect consumers and maintain trust in the country’s banking operations.

Southern Provinces Brace for Severe Flooding as Songkhla Orders Evacuations

Heavy rainfall has triggered extensive flooding across southern Thailand, forcing authorities in Songkhla to relocate residents in vulnerable low-lying zones. Water levels rose rapidly overnight, inundating roads, farmland, and several communities. Emergency teams have been deployed to assist with transport, shelter, and supplies. Officials warn that more rainfall is expected, complicating rescue operations. The governor urged families to move early rather than wait for conditions to worsen.

Woman Shockingly Awakens Inside Her Own Funeral Coffin

A bedridden woman believed to have passed away startled mourners when she suddenly revived and knocked from inside her coffin. Relatives had gathered for her funeral rites when the unexpected sounds came from within. Medical staff later confirmed she had fainted and entered a state that mimicked death. The family expressed both relief and disbelief at the dramatic turn of events. The incident has prompted renewed discussion on verifying death before ceremonies proceed.

Thai Trans Women File Complaint Against Foreign Man for Secretly Recording Them

Three Thai trans women have reported a foreign man for filming them without permission and distributing the videos online. The group says the recordings were taken covertly during an evening out. After discovering the footage circulating on social media, they sought help from authorities. Police are reviewing digital evidence to determine whether charges can be filed. The women say they want accountability and protection from further harassment.

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Khon Kaen Restaurant, Injuring 14 People

A man allegedly driving under the influence ploughed his vehicle into a busy Khon Kaen restaurant, leaving 14 diners hurt. The crash caused significant structural damage and sent tables and chairs flying. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as staff rushed to assist the injured. Police detained the driver for testing and questioning. Authorities say charges will follow once the investigation is complete.

Related Articles

Ex-Miss Universe Owner Reportedly Escapes to Mexico Amid Mounting Financial Woes

The former owner of the Miss Universe pageant has allegedly fled Thailand for Mexico while facing lawsuits and unpaid debts. Business partners claim she left the country as financial pressure escalated. Several complaints linked to unpaid obligations have been filed with law enforcement. Her legal team has not publicly addressed the allegations. Officials are now reviewing whether international cooperation may be required to pursue the case.

Thai Military Strengthens Border Defences as Conflict in Myanmar Approaches Mae Sot

The Thai Army has increased troop deployments and surveillance along the Mae Sot border as fighting in Myanmar moves closer to Thai territory. Commanders say the build-up aims to protect civilians and prevent spillover violence. Additional patrols and checkpoints have been set up to monitor cross-border movements. Humanitarian groups are preparing for a potential influx of displaced people. Authorities insist they are ready to respond to any rapid change in the situation.

Surge of Airline Requests for Thailand’s 2026 Flight Slots Signals Strong Travel Demand

Thailand has received applications from 86 airlines seeking flight slots for 2026, pointing to a major rebound in travel interest. Carriers from various regions are aiming to expand routes into the country’s major airports. Aviation officials say the demand reflects renewed confidence in Thailand as a tourism and business hub. The slot allocation process will consider safety standards, airport capacity, and route diversity. Industry observers expect increased connectivity to boost the national economy.

Latest Thailand News
Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya

34 seconds ago
Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties

34 minutes ago
Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

37 minutes ago
Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket joins rescue push as floods devastate southern Thailand

51 minutes ago
Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner | Thaiger Crime News

Teen bikers injured in grenade attack near Samut Prakan diner

1 hour ago
SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT seeks to revoke 83 land deeds in Buriram court case

1 hour ago
6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Vietnamese nationals arrested in illegal and unhygienic ice cream factory

2 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet Thailand lands first Boeing 737 to boost Asia routes

2 hours ago
American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort | Thaiger Thailand News

American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort

2 hours ago
Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment | Thaiger Property News

Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

2 hours ago
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

2 hours ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

2 hours ago
Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads

2 hours ago
Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

18 hours ago
Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

18 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

19 hours ago
Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

19 hours ago
Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report | Thaiger Thailand News

Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

20 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

20 hours ago
Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

21 hours ago
Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt

21 hours ago
US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

22 hours ago
Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

23 hours ago
Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

24 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 25, 2025, 11:16 AM
90 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video