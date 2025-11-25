Thailand video news | Southern provinces brace for severe flooding as Songkhla orders evacuations, Banks told to flag suspicious financial activity under new regulations

In Thailand video news, Alex covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia, including a new banking regulation aimed at flagging suspicious activity, a macabre case of a woman reportedly waking up at her own funeral, and heightened competition among a dozen airlines vying for flight slots as travel demand surges.

Thailand’s central bank has instructed commercial banks to step up reporting of unusual financial activity as part of a broader monitoring effort. Institutions are now required to swiftly submit information on potentially risky or irregular transactions. The move aims to curb illicit activities, enhance transparency, and enhance oversight of the financial system. Banks must refine internal screening tools to detect questionable patterns earlier. Officials say the updated rules aim to protect consumers and maintain trust in the country’s banking operations.

Heavy rainfall has triggered extensive flooding across southern Thailand, forcing authorities in Songkhla to relocate residents in vulnerable low-lying zones. Water levels rose rapidly overnight, inundating roads, farmland, and several communities. Emergency teams have been deployed to assist with transport, shelter, and supplies. Officials warn that more rainfall is expected, complicating rescue operations. The governor urged families to move early rather than wait for conditions to worsen.

A bedridden woman believed to have passed away startled mourners when she suddenly revived and knocked from inside her coffin. Relatives had gathered for her funeral rites when the unexpected sounds came from within. Medical staff later confirmed she had fainted and entered a state that mimicked death. The family expressed both relief and disbelief at the dramatic turn of events. The incident has prompted renewed discussion on verifying death before ceremonies proceed.

Three Thai trans women have reported a foreign man for filming them without permission and distributing the videos online. The group says the recordings were taken covertly during an evening out. After discovering the footage circulating on social media, they sought help from authorities. Police are reviewing digital evidence to determine whether charges can be filed. The women say they want accountability and protection from further harassment.

A man allegedly driving under the influence ploughed his vehicle into a busy Khon Kaen restaurant, leaving 14 diners hurt. The crash caused significant structural damage and sent tables and chairs flying. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as staff rushed to assist the injured. Police detained the driver for testing and questioning. Authorities say charges will follow once the investigation is complete.

The former owner of the Miss Universe pageant has allegedly fled Thailand for Mexico while facing lawsuits and unpaid debts. Business partners claim she left the country as financial pressure escalated. Several complaints linked to unpaid obligations have been filed with law enforcement. Her legal team has not publicly addressed the allegations. Officials are now reviewing whether international cooperation may be required to pursue the case.

The Thai Army has increased troop deployments and surveillance along the Mae Sot border as fighting in Myanmar moves closer to Thai territory. Commanders say the build-up aims to protect civilians and prevent spillover violence. Additional patrols and checkpoints have been set up to monitor cross-border movements. Humanitarian groups are preparing for a potential influx of displaced people. Authorities insist they are ready to respond to any rapid change in the situation.

Thailand has received applications from 86 airlines seeking flight slots for 2026, pointing to a major rebound in travel interest. Carriers from various regions are aiming to expand routes into the country’s major airports. Aviation officials say the demand reflects renewed confidence in Thailand as a tourism and business hub. The slot allocation process will consider safety standards, airport capacity, and route diversity. Industry observers expect increased connectivity to boost the national economy.