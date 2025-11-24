Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

A pickup truck driver was arrested in Khon Kaen early Sunday morning, November 23, after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a restaurant, injuring 14 people.

Police from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station received an emergency call at around 12.30am, reporting a collision on Si Chan Road in Khon Kaen city. Officers arrived at the scene with emergency medical teams and rescue volunteers.

At the scene, a white pickup truck with Bangkok plates was found lodged in the front area of a milk café. Several customers seated at the restaurant had been injured. Rescue teams transported 12 people to the hospital.

Nearby, a white Toyota Vios was found damaged, with two injured passengers trapped inside. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free them before sending them to the hospital.

Witnesses said the pickup truck driver attempted to flee the scene during the confusion. A staff member managed to photograph the suspect, described as a shirtless middle-aged man wearing red shorts. Police later apprehended him about 200 metres from the scene at a nearby hotel.

CCTV footage showed the pickup driving along Si Chan Road. The truck had run a red light at the Tiaw Hong intersection and collided with the Toyota Vios. The pickup then veered off course, struck a light pole, and slammed into the front of the restaurant where customers were seated.

Police identified the pickup driver as 41 year old Khuekkrit, a resident of Nakhon Phanom. He was taken in for questioning and tested for alcohol. Results showed a blood alcohol level of 199 milligrams per cent.

Khuekkrit admitted to drinking alcohol earlier at a rented house in Ban Khok Fanpong, Ban Pet subdistrict, and said he had been on his way home when the crash occurred, reported DailyNews.

Police are gathering evidence and proceeding with legal action in accordance with the law.