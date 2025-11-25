Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties

A Chinese national was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after entering Thailand illegally and allegedly selling drugs to tourists at parties across the island.

The man was apprehended on Sunday evening, November 23, at a rented house in Ban Tai subdistrict after police received a tip-off about a foreigner suspected of selling narcotics. Undercover surveillance confirmed a steady stream of foreign visitors to the residence, raising red flags among local law enforcement.

When officers moved in to make the arrest, the suspect attempted to flee before barricading himself inside the property. However, police were able to gain entry and take him into custody without injury.

A search of the house revealed a sizeable stash of illegal substances. Officers seized 285.2 grammes of psilocybin mushrooms, categorised as a category 5 narcotic under Thai law, along with 96 ecstasy pills, 4.8 grammes of MDMA, several LSD stamps, and drug-related paraphernalia.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to illegally crossing into Thailand via a “natural route” with help from a Cambodian guide, whom he paid 20,000 baht. He also reportedly confessed to sourcing the drugs from a Russian supplier through the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

According to police, the man sold the drugs to foreign tourists at various party venues around Koh Pha Ngan, a destination globally renowned for its nightlife and Full Moon parties.

He now faces a raft of charges, including illegal entry into Thailand and illegal possession and distribution of category 1 and category 5 narcotics with intent to sell, according to Bangkok Post.

The suspect and all confiscated evidence are currently in the custody of Koh Pha Ngan Police as legal proceedings begin. Officers have not released his name.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Thai police to crack down on narcotics being smuggled into popular tourist hotspots, particularly in island provinces where underground party scenes attract both local and international traffickers.