Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 24, 2025, 5:09 PM
Military and border patrol police helping victims evacuate in Sadao district | Photo via Facebook/PR Songkhla

Southern Thailand is grappling with severe flooding following days of relentless rainfall, with Songkhla province experiencing the most critical conditions. Authorities have launched urgent evacuation efforts, and disaster response units are deployed across several provinces to assist affected communities.

Songkhla has been inundated since November 19, with the situation worsening due to overflow from the U-Tapao canal and heavy upstream runoff. As of November 24, all 16 districts in the province have been impacted, affecting 115 subdistricts, 821 villages, and 167 communities.

DailyNews reported that over 243,000 households, more than 635,000 people, have been affected, and one fatality has been reported. Over 1,200 people have been evacuated.

Flooding in Na Thawi district, Songkhla province | Photo via Facebook/PR Songkhla

In response, Songkhla Governor Rattasart Chidchoo convened an emergency flood command centre meeting with the 4th Army Region and other agencies to coordinate rescue and relief operations. More than 80 high-clearance vehicles, 44 flat-bottom boats, and 21 inflatable boats have been deployed, alongside mobile kitchens and relief supplies.

In Hat Yai district, where floodwaters are rising rapidly, authorities issued an evacuation order to be completed before 4pm on November 24. Flood levels in low-lying zones are expected to exceed three metres. Three evacuation centres have been designated at Prince of Songkla University, Songkhla Rajabhat University, and the Second Naval Area Command.

Floodwaters in Hat Yai district | Photo via Thairath

Other southern provinces are also seeing escalating flood impacts. In Narathiwat, flooding has now spread to seven districts, Bajoh, Mueang, Yi-ngo, Ra-ngae, Tak Bai, Rue So, and Su-ngai Kolok, due to continued heavy rainfall.

Agricultural land and homes have been inundated, and four main roads are currently submerged. In Ra-ngae district, floodwaters have damaged temporary detour roads, cutting off access for hundreds of households.

In Rue So district, floodwaters have reached low-lying town centres and nearby villages, while runoff from surrounding mountains has caused the Sai Buri River to overflow. In Yi-ngo district, a rockslide triggered by rain has blocked a key road leading to neighbouring Yala province.

Rockslide in Yi-ngo district | Photo via DailyNews

The Southern Meteorological Centre has forecast continued heavy rain in the region through November 25, with a risk of flash floods and landslides in foothill and lowland areas. While the northeast monsoon is expected to weaken slightly between November 26 to 29, scattered rain is still expected, requiring round-the-clock monitoring.

Songkhla’s 42nd Military Circle has been designated as the primary command centre for flood response efforts, with orders to prioritise the evacuation of vulnerable groups and coordinate closely with local government and military units.

