Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

Thai transwomen called on police and relevant authorities to take action against a foreign man who has been recording and posing their videos without permission, asking whether they were women or ladyboys.

The transwomen took to online communities to condemn the foreign man for sharing their videos across various social media platforms without consent. Many of the videos also attracted negative, sexist comments, often prompted by the foreigner’s repeated question about their gender.

The foreign man reportedly filmed in red-light districts across Thailand, particularly in Pattaya, approaching individuals to ask the question directly on camera.

Some of the comments left on the videos included, “Is rapid HIV testing available prior? I’d pay extra,” and “Imagine living in a world where you doubt if you are dating a girl or a guy.”

Several transwomen stated that they were unaware they were being recorded, as the man used smart glasses equipped with hidden cameras. Some netizens reportedly contacted the man requesting the deletion of the videos, but was ignored.

Many argued that his actions violate Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Some of the videos went viral, causing embarrassment for those featured.

Other online users claimed the man also opened a Telegram account where he posted explicit videos of himself after purchasing sexual services.

The foreign man identified himself online as “Yaribal” on Instagram and Facebook, though his real name and nationality remain unconfirmed. Some victims suspect he may be Russian.

A group of transwomen said they intend to pursue legal action, although it is unclear whether a formal complaint has been filed. Police have not issued any statements regarding the matter.

Social media users added that this foreigner is not the only person creating such content. Several other foreigners have reportedly conducted similar activities, including pretending to negotiate the price of sexual services from sex workers and sharing the footage with their identities visible, without consent.